WOBURN - The city’s Retirement Board needs local officials’ endorsement of a proposed living allowance hike for local pensioners, who stand to receive around $27 extra in their monthly stipend.
Earlier this month, the City Council acknowledged receipt of a Feb. 23 memo from the Retirement Board that asks the legislative body to okay a five percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) adjustment that would be awarded to city pensioners to account for acute inflationary pressures.
The local-option stipend boost would technically increase monthly benefits by just 2 percent, but if adopted, the extra money would be added to a 3 percent COLA increase already approved by state officials and the local Retirement Board last fall.
Eligible retirees, should the whole 5 percent bump be okayed, would see their monthly benefit increase by roughly $67.
The request is currently pending before the council’s Liaison Committee, which has yet to meet on the matter.
As explained in by the Retirement Board and Anne Speicher, the executive director of Woburn’s pension system, state legislation authorizing the stipend increases was enacted by former Governor Charles Baker late last year.
Should the council and Mayor Scott Galvin agree to add the extra 2 percent COLA, the benefit would be retroactively applied to all monthly stipends issued after July 1, 2022.
“This act provides retirement systems with a local option to increase the COLA for fiscal year 2023 up to 5 percent on the base amount,” the Retirement Board explained in its Feb. 23 memo.
“The additional 2 percent will provide the retirees with an additional $26.67 per month to their benefit. The full cost of the benefit is approximately $1.897 million added to the city’s unfunded liability,” the board further advised.
Normally, when municipal leaders reference COLA, the payments relate to raises that are tacked onto the total annual salaries of city employees to account for inflation.
However, the pension adjustments - rather than applying to the total annual compensation package earned by individual retirees - will grant a 5 percent increase to a fixed-base rate that cannot exceed $16,000.
As explained by Speicher in letters to local retirees, Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council, the base-rate formula means that retirees - most of whom receive much more than $16,000 in annual pension payments - will at most receive an extra $800 this year.
The retirement system administrator estimates it would cost the city $135,000 to fund the full 5 percent COLA in FY’23.
If approved, the COLA option will have a financial impact on Woburn’s total unfunded pension system liabilities, which as of February of 2022, stood at $98. As outlined by the Retirement Board in their memo to the council, the living allowance increases will add around $1.9 million to those obligations.
]The city will pay off its entire outstanding pension by 2035, when the community’s annual retirement system contribution will peak at $15 million.
The pension system debt, not to be confused with the community’s inability to cover its financial obligations for retirees health insurance and other post-employment benefits, was amassed after city leaders for decades failed to make the regular funding contributions required to cover employees’ pensions.
Woburn’s unfunded liability issue is far from unique, as municipal officials across the state similarly redirected pension system funding towards other budgetary initiatives and lost out on the opportunity to maximize those investments through stock market gains.
All cities and towns in Massachusetts must pay off their unfunded pension payment liabilities by 2040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.