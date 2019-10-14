WOBURN - With neighborhood complaints stilled in recent months, the City Council recently declined to label a Highland Street residence a public nuisance.
During their most recent gathering in CIty Hall, the aldermen ended proceedings involving a three-bedroom home at 15 Highland St., a property that had become the center of neighborhood controversy in the wake of a shooting last winter.
The City Council closed out its deliberations regarding the petition by voting unanimously and without debate to close the public hearing. Prior to that action, Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately, who initiated the nuisance proceedings in late May, notified his colleagues that he had no new complaints to lodge about the property or its owners, Deoram and Savita Ramotar.
"I'm going to make a motion that we close the public hearing and place this on file," said the South End official, whose district includes the Green Street area residence.
The recent dismissal comes as a new quiet has reportedly emerged in the neighborhood since Gately first filed his complaint. Last July, the last time the council discussed the matter at length, the Ward 2 alderman listed off a few minor issues regarding commercial vehicle activity and associated parking issues related to the homeowners, but he predicted those concerns would soon be addressed.
That calm stands in sharp contrast to complaints about the property last May, when neighbors told city officials they were afraid to sit outside in their own backyards after a person was twice shot in the legs during an alleged confrontation over a $10 debt.
"Now we're afraid to sit out by our yard. Every time someone pulls up to my property, we're worried about what's going on," said one abutter, who added that during the breakout of violence, an errant bullet lodged in the side of the house where his wife was sleeping.
The Ramotar family had denied any involvement or responsibility for that Feb. 16 shooting, even though the victim, a 43-year-old man who was shot at a half-dozen times, was apparently part of crowd regularly invited to the neighborhood by a relative of the homeowners.
Two men, including 28-year-old Dorchester resident Asa Cooper, were subsequently arrested and charged in connection to the incident.
From the outset of the nuisance hearing, many area residents claimed the winter violence was just the latest in a series of quality-of-life issues stemming from crowds of people who were regularly hanging out at 15 Highland Street.
Those complaints involved problems concerning:
• The late-night gathering of boisterous house guests on area streets and sidewalks, where people were tossing trash and cigarette butts onto neighbors front yards;
• The blasting of loud music from idling vehicles;
• A constant stream of car and foot traffic, apparently visiting the homeowners' relatives, during odd hours.
Typically, the council uses its public nuisance powers as leverage to convince landlords into making improvements at rundown properties or addressing other neighborhood complaints. If attempts at mediation fail, the council — by formally declaring a house a public nuisance — retains the authority to order cleanup operations at the homeowner's expense.
In extreme circumstances, the city officials have also ordered problem properties razed to the ground.
During the introductory public hearing on the Highland Street home this spring, Gately immediately threatened to leverage the full breadth of the council's regulatory powers in order to protect terrified neighbors.
Particularly irked by the homeowners seeming refusal to take responsibility for the quality-of-life issues, the Ward 2 alderman admonished the area residents to rein-in the alleged outlandish behavior of their guests.
"If you're getting the gist of what's going on here, this isn't about cigarette butts. It's about people coming up to your house day after day and night after night. It's about loud music and gunshots…All of your neighbors are afraid of you, and they have every right to be," vented Gately.
"These people, who pay taxes on their property just like you do, have every right to sit outside without having to worry about whether a gangbanger is going to come by and shoot holes in them. You have to straighten out your act…Consider yourselves warned," he later said.
