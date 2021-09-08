WOBURN – Project Bread, the state’s leading anti-hunger organization spearheading Massachusetts’ COVID-19 hunger relief efforts, is pleased to welcome Meg Meaney, Vice President of Marketing Operations at Acoustic, LLC, to the nonprofit’s new Advisory Council.
Project Bread’s Advisory Council, separate from the nonprofit’s Board of Directors, is a group of professionals who will leverage their personal and professional networks to increase the organizations impact and reach. As an inaugural Advisory Council member, Meaney will serve as an ambassador and fundraiser for the nonprofit, helping to provide counsel to Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer on key strategic issues and policy matters. Meaney brings more than 25 years of experience developing strategy and infrastructure to drive profitable growth in global, publicly traded technology companies to the state’s leading anti-hunger organization spearheading Massachusetts’ COVID-19 hunger relief efforts.
“Project Bread’s pursuit of bold, systemic solutions to the problem of hunger will benefit greatly from the leadership and passion of our new Advisory Council,” says McAleer. “Members bring a variety of perspectives and experiences that ensure a fresh perspective on ways to further our mission. I’m so grateful for these new relationships built on the desire to end hunger in Massachusetts. It’s precisely this combination of leadership, passion, and a real desire to solve hunger that we chose Meaney to help us continue to fulfill our mission.”
Meaney, 54, of Woburn, a revenue operations executive, brings more than 25 years of experience developing strategy and infrastructure to drive profitable growth in global, publicly traded technology companies. At Acoustic, a private equity carve-out from IBM, she oversees infrastructure, business processes, and reporting competency. Previously, she served as VP of Marketing & Channel Operations at Carbonite and VP of Sales and Marketing Operations at Nuance Communications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Boston College.
“As a child, I was very fortunate in that there was never a lack of food, but despite this, I had a plan for how to survive on very little if necessary,” says Meaney, who has participated in Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger, the nation’s oldest continual pledge walk that raises money to support the nonprofit’s year-round hunger relief efforts statewide. “I thought about how long a loaf of bread and jars of peanut butter and jelly would last. This from a kid with no food insecurity. The anxiety at such a young age, the distraction from school and activities due to hunger and worry and the challenges later in life due to anxiety brought on at a young age all take a toll. The folks at Project Bread understand this deeply, and they are addressing it systemically.”
While there is no governing function of this group, members commit to giving a minimum annual contribution of $2,500, raised through individual donations, peer-to-peer fundraising through Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger and securing financial support from existing and new corporate and philanthropic partners, and work to ensure Project Bread is able to help get food in the hands of as many people in need as possible across the state.
Meaney joins 10 additional members of Project Bread’s inaugural Advisory Council, including: Saadia Ali, a political science major at Boston University and aspiring law student, Becky Epstein, Chair of Corporate Charitable Giving Odysseys Unlimited, Gary Evee, Founder and CEO Evee Consulting Group, Meaghan Switzer, Assurance Senior Manager at RSM US LLP, Graham Gardner, Co-founder and CEO Kyruus, Heather Trafton, Chief Operating Officer at MassAdvantage , Hannah Grove, a Fortune 500 C-suite Executive, Clare Reilly, Co-Founder Women SOAR Giving Circle, Aisha James, Primary Care Physician Mass General Hospital, and Sonya Khan, Director of Clinical Services at Lowell Community Health Center.
People experiencing food insecurity should call into Project Bread’s toll-free FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333), which provides confidential assistance to connect with food resources, including SNAP benefits, in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org/get-help.
About Project Bread
Project Bread is the leading statewide anti-hunger organization in Massachusetts. Beginning in 1969 with the first Walk for Hunger, the nonprofit focuses on driving systemic change to ensure people of all ages have reliable access to healthy food. Project Bread works collaboratively across sectors to create innovative solutions to end hunger and improve lives across the Commonwealth. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org.
