WOBURN - Though the latest surveillance report certainly tracks a post-Thanksgiving Day uptick in new cases, Woburn’s COVID-19 outbreak indicators looks quite promising as the heart of the holiday season nears.
According to the latest data from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), total infection numbers and the town’s 14-day incidence rate did increase in the weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24, but that uptick is far less pronounced than the surges recorded in 2020 and 2021.
With 110 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in town between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10, Woburn’s incidence rate has basically doubled from last month’s low of of 9.1 and now stands at 19.2. Over the past week - or between DPH’s Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 surveillance reports for Woburn - the case incidence rate climbed by nearly 6 points.
However, the current metric is still hovering around rates experienced for much of the summer, when all infection indicators sat far below last winter’s record-high levels.
DPH’s statistics from last winter’s surge underscore the notion that 2022’s post-Thanksgiving Day uptick is a mere blip compared to the dramatic surge in cases experienced near the close of 2021, when public health officials across Massachusetts first began grappling with COVID-19’s “Omicron” variant.
Specifically, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 11 of 2021, Woburn’s case incidence rate similarly climbed by six points over a one-week timeframe but was pegged at a much-higher rate of 52.3.
During that same two-week period, some 304 residents in the community reported testing positive for the virus - including at least 26 public school students. Presently, school officials are no longer tracking COVID-19 infections involving students and personnel. However, new overall cases are trending much lower than a year prior, with 110 local citizens testing positive for the virus between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10.
There is one DPH metric, positivity rates, which is actually tracking nearly twice as high as it was during the same timeframe last year. Presently, Woburn’s positivity rate stands at 9.24 percent after climbing from 7.32 percent as of Dec. 3. By contrast, on Dec. 11 of 2021, the rate stood at 5.86 percent.
The state’s positivity metric has been inexplicably elevated since last spring. Though still included in state reports, it is suspected the indicator is being skewed by low overall testing numbers via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits.
Once viewed as the only accurate COVID-19 testing method, the popularity of the PCR method is at an all-time low since rapid antigen tests were made widely available to the general public.
Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10, some 1,225 Woburnites sought out PCR testing at state-run clinics. By contrast, through much of last December, at least 5,500 local citizens were turning up on a bi-weekly basis for PCR tests.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020, a total of 12,228 city residents have tested positive for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.