WOBURN - As the city entered its seventh consecutive week classified as locale with a dangerous level of COVID-19 transmissions, students and educators this morning pivoted to a full-remote learning model.
Planned more than a week in advance by Schools' Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley, the district on Monday reverted back to a full at-home instruction program for the first time since the pandemic first struck in March of 2020.
In a letter submitted to parents just before the Christmas holiday, Crowley advised families that due to a surge in COVID cases involving students and educators in the weeks before winter vacation, he was directing the district into a virtual instruction setting for at least one full week.
The superintendent expects to switch back to a hybrid or blended in-school and virtual instruction model beginning on Jan. 11.
"As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state and country, so too have they increased in students and staff in the Woburn public schools," the superintendent wrote in a Dec. 22 letter.
"Out of an abundance of caution, moving the district into
the remote learning model during the week of January 4 through January 8 will allow our administrators and health care staff time to conduct contact tracing and ensure the safety of our students and staff after the conclusion of the winter break," Crowley continued.
Since Woburn began the 2020-2021 school year on Sept. 21, the superintendent has ordered classrooms and individual schools — such as WMHS and the Shamrock Elementary School — into a remote format in response to COVID cases. But this week marks the first time since last spring that the entire district has reverted to an at-home learning model.
According to the superintendent, similar to the days after the district's short Thanksgiving break in November, he and local public health officials anticipate a spike in COVID-19 infections in the coming days and weeks due to local exposures over the holidays.
The latest development in Woburn's schools comes as public health officials are tracking the highest surge in confirmed COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began last winter.
According to the latest state data, during a two-week period that ended just before the New Years's Day holiday, Woburn recorded nearly 500 new COVID-cases, a surge that represents nearly 20 percent of all citywide transmissions reported to date.
The increase in daily cases is matched by a dramatic ramping up in the state's COVID-19 testing capabilities. In fact, according to estimates cited by the governor at a press conference this fall, when compared to last March's numbers, public and private laboratories are seeing a much as a 50-fold increase in the number of daily tests being processed each day.
However, DPH officials have insisted the dramatic surge in positive test results is indicative of rising numbers of real-time COVID-19 transmissions — as opposed to merely a function of a better infection surveillance apparatus.
To bolster that argument, DPH managers have pointed to a surge in statewide coronavirus hospitalizations, which according to state statistics have jumped by 500 percent since early November.
Specifically, based upon state data released Sunday night, the current seven-day average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients now sits at 2,273 people. By contrast, on Nov. 2, when DPH shifted its daily COVID hospitalization metric from a three to seven-day average, the rate of hospitalized patients over a one-week span stood at 420.
At least 2,446 local residents have now tested positive for the viral infection since the Sars-Cov-2 virus first crossed into Woburn.
Various public health indicators suggest that Woburn continues to see a concerning level of COVID-19 transmissions, with at least 448 local residents over the past two-weeks being confined to their homes due to "active" infections.
However, the community's average daily incidence rate per 100,000 people, a metric that compares the number of infective cases to a city or town's overall population, decreased last Thursday from 87.4 to 77.1 In mid- August, when state public health officials began releasing data about each municipality's incidence rate, Woburn's rate was 2.9.
The city's two-week case positivity rate, or total percentage of tested individuals being confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, has jumped from 1.34 percent on Aug. 12 to 8.64 percent as of last week.
Notably, the number of Woburnites seeking out testing has risen sharply in the face of the second surge, another data point which suggests the virus is easily spreading around the community.
During the latest two-week reporting window, some 6,086 residents had sought out testing for the viral infection — with 526 of those specimens coming back with a positive result, according to DPH.
