WOBURN - With the petitioner available to explain the nature of his request, the City Council solved a mystery over the submission of a special permit request from a Montvale Avenue mechanic.
During a gathering earlier this week in City Hall, Salem, N.H. resident Maurice Saba, who missed a public hearing on the petition earlier this month, appeared before the council to explain he had recently purchased the small auto repair business at 317 Montvale Avenue.
Situated on the eastbound side of the East Woburn thoroughfare by Bickford's Restaurant, the two-bay garage is part of a BP Station with eight gas pumps.
According to Saba, over the summer months, he officially took over the gas station and auto repair shop and rebranded the business Montvale Auto Care. However, not long after notifying customers about the management change, he realized the 2008 special permit for the garage forbid the transfer of the business.
"I just need to transfer the permit from the previous owner to keep running the garage as a repair shop. It's been a repair shop for a long time. My dad was in there [working] nearly 30 years ago," he explained to the aldermen.
Ultimately, the City Council voted unanimously to modify the BP Station permits to reflect Saba's purchase. Technically, the mechanic took over the business through a lease with the .42-acre property's current landlord, which city records list as New York's Leemilts Petroleum Inc.
Earlier this month, when the council opened up the public hearing on the petition, the city officials were confused about why the petition was before them, as they were unaware that the auto repair business had changed hands.
Planning department officials, during their review of the special permit application, had in their guidance to the council asked similar questions about the rationale for the request. In their memo to the council, the planning staff had surmised the Montvale Avenue gas station owners' might be requesting permission to sell used cars from the site.
With Saba absent from the subsequent introductory public hearing, the council was similarly miffed about the petition. This week, the Montvale Auto Care proprietor apologized for adding to the confusion by his absence.
"I wish you were here last time," said Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately. "So this has nothing to do with used cars or anything else?"
The petitioner insisted that the business operations would remain unchanged.
Gately and Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes Montvale Avenue, later reminded Saba that his obligations under the special permit would remain in effect. Mercer-Bruen, warning that businesses' hours of operation were restricted under those terms, also advised Saba to be sure his dumpsters are being emptied at appropriate times.
Under the 2008 special permit, the garage can be operated between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during weekdays, while Saturday hours are restricted to 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The business cannot open on Sundays.
Like all commercial operations in Woburn, the petitioner must also make sure his trash hauling contractor is not emptying dumpsters overnight or in the early morning before 7 a.m.
"If we grant you this permit, you're be held to the standards listed on it. If I find out you're emptying those dumpsters at 3 a.m., it will become a problem," Mercer-Bruen cautioned.
