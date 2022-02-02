WOBURN - The License Commission is taking a real hard look at any new package store license for the city of Woburn.
At their recent meeting, it was agreed the city of Woburn with eight package stores has enough package stores in every corner of the city.
The recent U.S. census for Woburn with now a 40,000-plus population allows for still another package store license but the License Commission exclaimed “where?”.
The city, they feel, is covered (and they will listen to any reasonable request) for a 9th store but the argument must be an extra a strong one.
“I’ve been in touch with various city departments the last couple of months,” remarked License Commission Chairman Thomas Skeffington, “as well as aldermen and others but got nothing back.”
In turn, Skeffington reviewed all sections of the city from Busa’s in the South End, the West Side, downtown Woburn and the outskirts in the north, south and elsewhere in the city and didn’t feel one more package store was needed.
The issue came to fruition at the December 2021 meeting, as well as shortly before, with the License Commission expressing their opinion “enough is enough.” “There is not a need,” reiterated Skeffington.
“I don’t believe we will see one down by the Commerce Way area,” said Skeffington, recognizing the growth in the area but with Colonial Liquors at the Woburn Village (Woburn Mall) being near by. “I’ve been here (Woburn) for 55 years,” exclaimed Skeffington, noting his experience in Woburn through all those years and recognized the northern end of Woburn, especially Commerce Way.
A second board member William Pappalardo agreed with Skeffington’s position and member David Gilgun (absent from the January meeting) had also agreed a 9th package store would be a real hard sell by any petitioner.
Two new petitioners have generally come forward and spoke before the commission, who did not buy into their reasoning.
“I really want to talk to people,” concluded Skeffington at several junctures at the January 27th meeting, “but our general train of thought is: we don’t ’feel that way right now.”
The License Commission at their November meeting noted there is no rush to award the license and to give people a fair chance to land the license.
A letter from the state’s AlcoholicBeverage Control Commission made the License Commission on the December agenda noted a “Communication fro ABCC regarding liquor license quota based on 2020 U.S. Census.” The City Clerk’s office has the Woburn Population since 2019 at 40,304 but making it all official was of the utmost importance.
In December, Liquor Market Inc. dba Liquor Market, at 375 Main Street, came forward with an application for the new package store license. And, after a short presentation by the proponent’s spokesperson, the agenda item was received and placed on file.
Currently, the 8 package stores in Woburn are:
• 161 Anaya Investments dba Busa Wine and Spirits – 161 Main St.
• Colonial Package Store Inc. – 300 Mishawum Road
(As of Jan. 27: Route 95 Liquors Inc. Methuen, Mass)
• JSK Liquors Inc. dba Colonial Package Store – 3 Russell St.
• East Woburn Package Store Inc. – 287 Montvale Ave.
• Kajal and Kevin LLC dba Liquor Junction – 345 Washington St.
• Empire Liquors Inc. dba North Woburn Package Store – 2 Elm St.
(As of Jan. 27: WWS Liquor Corp
• S&L Liquors Inc dba Wells – 485 Main St.
• Shree Hari Pragat Corp. dba Liquor Land – 350 Cambridge Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.