WOBURN - The City Council recently ordered Eversource to replace a manhole installation when burying underground new electrical connections to the future Vale site off of Montvale Avenue.
During a gathering earlier this month in City Hall, the council voted unanimously in favor of issuing a right-of-way permit sought by the electricity distributor to layout approximately 962 linear feet of new conduit on Hill Street by the old Atlantic Gelatin site.
However, in granting that approval, the elected officials refused to free Eversource from the burden of having to replace a manhole on the end of Hill Street by the Tri-Community bike path.
The logic behind replacing the 60-year-old access vault was laid out in detail in a memo from DPW Superintendent Jay Duran, who argued the existing infrastructure is likely in a state of disrepair given its age. He also contends it sits too close to Woburn’s water lines.
“If Jay Duran is asking for this, there’s no reason I’ll support anything otherwise,” said Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, after learning Eversource was disputing the DPW head’s assertions. “He never asks for things arbitrarily, and he certainly represents the best interests of this city.
Originally filed last December, the public hearing regarding the Eversource petition had twice been continued in order to allow for Duran to examine the proposal in greater detail.
During the latest discussion, Eversource representative Jacqueline Duffy explained that much of that conversation had centered around concerns that the new conduit connection, which will bolster electrical service at the mixed-use Vale redevelopment, be kept at a safe distance away from city water mains.
According to Brian Murrihy, an official from Boston developer Legat McCall, the new underground power connections will eventually allow for street-level utility poles on Hill Street to be removed as his firm moves ahead with the project overlooking I-93, which will include a life-sciences campus, hundreds of apartments and townhouses, and a congregate elderly housing complex and memory care nursing center.
Conceding Duran’s concerns about keeping water infrastructure a safe distance away from an electricity source are completely legitimate, Murrihy explained that Legat McCall has tried to maintain a minimum 10-foot separation between both underground utilities.
“We’re working with Eversource to redesign the renderings and move the conduits as far west as possible on Hilll Street. In addition, our civil engineers have revised a proposed water line. Currently, there’s a six-inch line on Hill Street. That will be replaced with a 16-inch diameter main on the eastern side of Hill Street. Overall, there will be more than 10-feet between [the electrical and water utilities].”
However, because replacing the manhole bunker will force Eversource to power down electricity to the Vale construction site, the developer asked the council to waive that potential permitting condition. According to the Atlantic Gelatin site owner, if the manhole was to stay, an approximate seven-foot distance would be kept between water mains and the access vault.
Legat McCall maintains there is scant evidence that the manhole installation is insufficient to service the project, and Murrihy told the council his company is willing to investigate Duran’s questions about whether the vault is failing.
However, absent confirmation that the bunker is compromised, the developer doesn’t want to bear the financial burden of replacing the equipment while simultaneously delaying other project construction activities.
“We don’t know it’s a problem,” the Legat McCall official insisted. “We believe it’s in a satisfactory condition and to move that infrastructure is incredibly costly. To do so would power down the Vale. The construction site receives power via that manhole.”
According to Mercer-Bruen and other councilors, based on their reading of Duran’s memo, the DPW superintendent has already suggested test borings be dug to verify his concerns about the manhole’s condition. He has also indicated a willingness to call off the replacement should the 60-year-old infrastructure ultimately be found in good condition.
“That will give you some leeway, but if Jay determines at the end of the day that this needs to be replaced, then you’re on the hook to do it. I don’t know what else to say,” said Mercer-Bruen.
Ward 6 Alderman Lou DiMambro agreed and argued that Legal McCall, in trying to limit potential disruptions to the Vale project’s construction timetable, was being short-sighted in light of the even larger disruptions that could result if the manhole installation failed.
“If everybody is putting this much time, effort and money into the Vale and it’s such a huge project, why would you not invest the money to replace this manhole? I understand it will back up the timetable, but you’re putting all this new development in and keeping something that’s 60-years-old out in the street,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.