WOBURN - The Planning Board tonight will resume its deliberations over a proposal from a Boston developer to create a new life sciences development district by the Showcase Cinemas site by Middlesex Canal Parkway and Lowell Streets.
According to an agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers, the life sciences business use district (LBOD) proposals will be the second matter discussed by the board. The planners first opened the public hearing last month.
In July, the Davis Companies, a Boston-based real-estate development and management firm, filed a pair of proposed zoning amendments which would establish a special overlay district around the entirety of the approximate 33-acre Showcase Cinemas site and an adjacent hotel and restaurant.
Though the rezoning matter effects a total of four parcels, Davis Companies representatives say the target site is an approximate 13.49-acre parcel of land on the Lowell Street side of the commercial site, where two new 100,000 square foot buildings would be constructed for either life sciences or advanced manufacturing tenants. The land in question currently consists of an overflow parking lot for Showcase Cinemas that hasn’t been utilized for more than a decade.
The latest petitions were submitted in July after the developer was forced to yank a similar rezoning initiative in Dec. of 2021 due to considerable pushback from residential abutters, many of whom live in a residential neighborhood off of Lowell Street.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the company, since last winter, his client has held at least three neighborhood meetings - including two this June - to consider what protections local residents wanted within the proposed zoning regulations for the LBOD.
During an introductory public hearing on the proposal last month, Chris Mora, the Davis Companies vice president of development, said the new LBOD regs would push the buildings at least 200-feet away from the neighborhood.
Mora, explaining that the extra separation was created by flipping the parking lot to the Lowell Street side of the project, credited a local abutter from coming up with the design idea.
“We’re also committed to increasing that buffering with Evergreen landscaping so there’s some yearlong screening [between our site and area homes],” Mora told the council last month.
In another major concession, the petitioner has also reportedly promised to invest significantly in stormwater detention and runoff systems to alleviate flooding that is already plaguing many area neighbors.
“The project will include the rehabilitation of the stormwater management system that is just south of the parking lot site. It has deteriorated over time and is in significant need of repair,” said Mora.
Per the legislation, the Davis Companies is also promising to limit the types of permitted uses on the site to either advanced or light manufacturing and life sciences campuses. Laboratory and research and development (R&D) facilities that take up no more than 10 percent of the gross floor area on any given floor within the multi-story buildings will also be allowed.
Should the final plans call for four-story building, as was reportedly first being considered last winter, that would mean R&D uses could constitute roughly 40 percent of the building footprint.
In an effort to protect the neighborhoods from the most dangerous types of life science and R&D uses - which can include experimentation with dangerous biological pathogens or highly toxic chemicals - only biolevel 1 or 2 uses will be allowed in the LBOD. Likewise, future tenants will also be limited to high-hazard chemical and solvent uses that fall within H-2 or H-3 classification, or on the lower-end of a five category scale listed within state and international building codes. According to Tarby, because those hazard classifications will drive the types of safety, fire supression, and containment systems being equipped within the future development, tenants experimenting with H-4 or H-5 materials will be effectively blocked from moving to the site.
“We’ve looked to other communities to see what they’ve done. So in Burlington, as part of the building permit process, if you’re going to use chemicals, you’re required to do certain things. We’re promised language that would limit the types of allowed chemicals to alcohol, cleaning solutions, and those types of things,” Tarby told the council last month.
To date, a handful of city officials have credited the petitioner for working to add new provisions into the proposed LBOD that satisfy neighborhood concerns about a future development by the cinema
site.
“I’ve seen a lot of effort by the Davis Companies to do a class act project that maintains the neighbor’s interests, including never looking at an entrance or exit [to the property] from Lowell Street,” said Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers during the initial council hearing. “I think there’s still a lot of work to be done and I look forward to discussing that in committee.”
Though meeting less pushback from the City Council than the previous iteration of the zoning legislation, the proposal is still being closely watched by Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately and Ward 5’s Darlene Mercer-Bruen.
While Gately has already come out and said he opposes any future development on the site, Mercer-Bruen told the applicant that she is still not sold on the idea that a life sciences campus can be safely placed so close to residential homes.
“I’d like to see some examples of communities that abut us which have uses like this as close to a neighborhood as we have right here,” Mercer-Bruen commented last month.
