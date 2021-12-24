WOBURN - City Council President Edward Tedesco accomplished his months-long goal of updating Woburn’s outdoor dining regulations while presiding over the last meeting of his six-year tenure earlier this week.
During a gathering in City Hall on Tuesday night, the council voted unanimously and without major debate to pass legislation that will enable all restaurateurs across the city to take advantage of Woburn’s rooftop dining provisions.
Under the zoning amendment, which the Planning Board last week voted unanimously in favor of supporting, the city will remove language that previously limited rooftop dining areas to locations within Woburn Center.
“We’ve been working on this for a little bit, so I have nothing more to add - other than I hope we adopt this tonight,” said Tedesco of the zoning change.
In February of 2018, Woburn became the first community outside of Boston to allow rooftop dining options through the special permit process.
The original legislation was co-sponsored by former City Council Presidents Richard Haggerty and Michael Anderson back in 2018 to facilitate downtown developer Hugo Moraes’ plans to add an upper story seating area for the Dog House Bar and Grille Restaurant in Woburn Center.
Under the regulations, businesses can petition the city council for a special permit so long as they are able to meet a variety of safety standards, which include the mandatory installation of railings and other barriers to block customers from a 10-foot no-disturb or setback area along frontage roadways. Petitioners must also demonstrate that customers can access the rooftop spaces via an elevator.
Last month, Tedesco, along with Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo Jr. and Ward 4 Alderman Joseph Demers, also celebrated the passage of two other pieces of legislation addressing other outdoor dining spaces.
The zoning amendments created a new legal definition of outdoor dining and stipulated that such uses will now be allowed in all zoning districts where full-service restaurants can operate. The initiatives were proposed in order to permanently legalize the outdoor patio and streetscape seating areas that popped-up across the region in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First elected to represent the citizens of North Woburn in Nov. of 2015, Tedesco last spring announced that he planned to enroll in a master’s degree program and would not be running for re-election.
The Ward 6 councilor’s tenure as City Council president was quite brief, as he was selected by his peers back in March to succeed former City Council President Lindsay Higgins, who is now employed as Woburn’s city clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.