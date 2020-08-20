WOBURN - According to Planning Director Tina Cassidy, If you want to play the development game in Woburn by finding cover behind legal technicalities, her office will nonetheless demand strict adherence to the rules.
During a virtual meeting of the Planning Board earlier this week, Cassidy told the appointed officials that she refuses to treat two faux industrial subdivisions for 316 New Boston St. and the IndustriPlex site by Anderson Regional Transportation Center any differently than other proposals submitted to her office.
For that reason, she asked for more time to study a series of subdivision rule waivers being sought for hypothetical industrial developments on either side of a soon-to-be-rebuilt New Boston Street Bridge — which will eventually re-establish key connections between North and East Woburn.
In reality, neither landowner has any intent of proceeding with those industrial expansions, as both have admitted they are instead trying to shield themselves from new housing development controls instituted by the City Council in January.
Evidencing that intent, Woburn's Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District (CWCOD) Concept Plan Review Committee has recently begun discussing proposals to construct roughly 700 multi-family housing units on the sites in question.
"Although this has been filed as a freeze plan and the applicant doesn't intend to build a 3-lot industrial subdivision, it should be treated as a real plan. The rules are the rules, and those rules say if you file a plan, you have play by all of them," said Cassidy.
"Some of those rules do say that if you file a plan, do it properly [according to various deadlines], and meet the requirements of the board, you're entitled to that freeze. But if you're going to file that plan, it should comply with our standards," the planning director added.
The Planning Board, agreeing with her stance, ultimately voted unanimously to continue both public hearings regarding the IndustriPlex site and North Woburn's New England Resin property off of New Boston Street until their Sept. 22 meeting.
Sticking to standards
The two subdivision plans in question involve the 16-acre New England Resins property at the end of New Boston Street and the 40-plus acre IndustriPlex parcel, which wraps around Anderson Center and abuts portions of several surrounding roadways like Atlantic Avenue and Commerce Way.
According to Cassidy, for the New England Resins site — which since the 1970s has housed a 100,000 square foot paint, clay, and epoxy packaging business — the petitioner proposes subdividing the 16-acre property into a three-lot subdivision along a new dead-ended 600-foot long access road.
Along similar lines, at the IndustriPlex property, which involves undeveloped land that has sat vacant for years due to an underground pollution plume, site owners propose a three-lot industrial subdivision along a new 400-foot long access road with a cul-de-sac.
Back in January, as Mayor Scott Galvin urged the City Council to limit the size of new housing projects allowed within the CWCOD, both petitioners filed preliminary subdivision plans before the planners in order to shield their properties from those revised zoning standards.
Specifically, by filing both proposals before Woburn amended the CWCOD legislation, which limits the density of new housing starts in the region to 10-units per acre, the landowners preserved for eight-months the right to proceed with developments under the old standards. Prior the the council action in January, petitioners were allowed to pitch housing developments with a density of between 25-to-40 acres per acre.
The latest filings would extend that initial eight-month zoning freeze out to an eight-year period. In recent years, similar legal strategies have been utilized to safeguard major redevelopment plans for the old Verizon Trucking terminal off Locust Street and the former Woburn Mall site off Mishawum Road.
According to Cassidy, she is worried that some City Hall officials will take a lackluster approach to the ongoing subdivision reviews, as they realize neither landowner has any intention of breaking ground on the industrial expansion plans.
"One department head made a comment along the lines of, 'If this was really going to get built, I might have some concerns,'" the Planning Director explained.
City planners are particularly concerned about various subdivision control waivers filed with both applications. In the planning director's view, though that relief may make it a lot cheaper and easier to move ahead with the faux plans, the applicants shouldn't expect differential treatment from the Planning Board.
"Over the years I've been on this board, there's been a number of times that plans got approved and then the [landowner] turned around and sold them. So I have no idea what people are going to do. We should [treat these petitions] like they're going to build them and hold them responsible for all aspects of our [development standards]," Planning Board veteran David Edmonds agreed.
