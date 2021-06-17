WOBURN - Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley recently landed the best job performance ratings of his five-tenure for his steading presence at the helm of the city’s school system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the most recent School Committee gathering in the Joyce Middle School conference room, the superintendent earned “exemplary” grades for his on-the-job performance as it relates to institutional leadership, management and operations, family and community engagement, and professional practices.
The School Committee, which was unanimous in giving the superintendent the best possible “exemplary ranking’, also described Crowley as meeting exceeding the expectations that were set when he laid out his personal goals for the 2020-2021 school year.
Though some School Committee members like Andrew Lispsett worried that the general public would view the superintendent’s top notch evaluation as a mere rubber stamp, the elected officials insisted Crowley earned the “exemplary” grades.
Lipsett, himself an educator who described himself as a very tough grader, would later argue that thanks to Crowley’s leadership, Woburn not only survived the pandemic, it is actually emerging from the public health emergency stronger than ever.
By definition, based upon the evaluation criteria utilized by the School Committee for the annual job review, an exemplary grade means that the superintendent so-excelled at his job that his body of work should serve a model for other superintendents to aspire to.
“Speaking for myself, my students will tell you that I don’t just hand out As. Despite everything this district and community has been through, there are critical ways in which this district is stronger today than it was when [the COVID-19 pandemic] started.”
“Our community partnerships are stronger. Our instructional leadership and curriculum is stronger today. There are just so many ways you and your team guided us through this pandemic in a way that sets us up so well. That’s a genuine testament to your leadership.”
After classes resumed in September, Crowley indeed forged closer ties to key city and civil figures like Mayor Scott Galvin and the community’s YMCA and the Woburn Boys & Girls Club in order to ensure Woburn’s schools remained open throughout the pandemic.
Besides establishing a one-of-a-kind “supervised learning” program with local non-profits early last fall, which provided single-parent households with a cheap and safe place for children to learn during virtual or at-home learning days, Crowley and his team also worked closely with Mayor Scott Galvin to coordinate the city’s response to climbing COVID-19 case counts.
That response proved pivotal when the state, after unveiling its color-coded COVID-19 outbreak grading system last summer, began issuing inconsistent guidance to school districts in regards to how to respond to worsening pandemic metrics.
With state officials waffling, Crowley and Galvin quickly established their own criterion, based upon CDC standards, to utilize when determining whether to shift from a hybrid to a remote setting during the winter months. The city leaders, speaking in an unified voice, also made clear that Woburn’s top priority was to provide students with as many opportunities as possible to interact with teachers and educators in an in-person setting.
As a result of that approach, while many cities and towns shuttered school buildings and were then forced to reopen after the state changed its own criteria regarding the severity of local outbreaks, Woburn was able to avoid making panicked and impulsive decisions about school learning models.
According to School Committee Chair Ellen Crowley, who is of no relation to the superintendent, as a result of some great leadership moves, Woburn’s students prospered despite all the turmoil being caused by the pandemic.
“The School Committee can take anything into account, but we do look at academic data. We look at the whole person and Dr. Crowley exceeded every goal he set for himself, including in regards to student learning, in the midst of a pandemic,” later remarked School Committee Chair Ellen Crowley, who is not related to the district’s top administrator.
In perhaps the most notable compliment of the night, School Committee member Dr. John Wells, who has throughout his tenure held the district’s superintendents to some pretty high standards, heaped continual praise on Crowley for his leadership over the past 12 months.
According to Wells, while he might not always agree with every policy decision made by the city’s central office administrators, he considered the superintendent’s job performance as so spectacular that it would be a fool’s errand to offer constructive criticism.
“This year, I didn’t see any articles about other school districts where I said to myself, ‘Gee, why didn’t we do that?’ But I saw plenty of articles where I said, ‘I’m sure glad we didn’t do those things,’” said Wells.
“Like when the captain landed that plane in the Hudson River, quibbling about anything we did this year would be like complaining that you didn’t get the second drink service on that flight,” said Wells, referring to the emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 in 2009.
The superintendent’s compensation package, which pays the superintendent an annual salary of roughly $195,000, is not expected to change as a result of the glowing evaluation.
Last year, Crowley inked a longterm contact extension with the School Committee that will keep the superintendent in Woburn until June 2026.
A former Brockton High School administrator, Woburn first came to Woburn in 2016 to replace former Assistant Superintendent Dr. Gary Reese. Serving briefly in an interim leadership post, he was named as Woburn’s permanent superintendent in July of 2018.
