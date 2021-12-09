WOBURN - The City Council last night sanctioned a Boston developer’s proposal to scrap a traditional office park for a life sciences campus at the old Atlantic Gelatin plant site off of Montvale Avenue.
In a unanimous decision reached despite calls from various Winchester abutters for extra time to review the changes proposed by Boston’s Leggat McCall, the council not only accepted the amended master concept plan for the 107-acre site, but also granted the needed special permit and site plan review approvals needed for the the changes.
Last month, Leggat McCall executive William Gause introduced the new vision for the project, which will ultimately result in the construction on nearly 1 million square feet of research and development (R&D) space for bioscience and other high-tech industry uses. The new life sciences campus will be spread out into five new multi-story buildings, which will be clustered around a central green with a single-story restaurant space.
Also including a separate housing and senior living component by the Winchester side of the sprawling industrial site, the Vale project is slated to become the largest ever private redevelopment in the city’s history.
Last night, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the East Woburn site, reminded the developer of previous pledges to construct energy-efficient buildings on the site.
She also referenced the petitioner’s latest commitment to improve traffic signals by Montvale Avenue and Wood Street and Montvale Avenue and Main Street. That new equipment will be tacked onto a list of previously mandated signalization upgrades and roadway realignment fixes that were approved under the original iteration of the Vale proposal.
“I wanted to make sure we added language for green buildings,” said Mercer-Bruen, referencing the energy-efficiency standards discussed at a recent gathering of the council’s Special Permits Committee. “I don’t have any other questions or concerns this evening. I hope we can move this along.”
The original Vale concept plan approved by the City Council in 2020 called for the construction of 800,0000 square feet of Class A office space, 75,000 square feet of retail space, and a boutique hotel. Two multi-story parking garages were also proposed.
Though the newest plan does add to the overall square footage of the commercial component, Gause has argued R&D uses generate far fewer vehicle trips than traditional office spaces. In addition, the revised plans also call for the removal of one of two multi-story parking garages from the project, and plans to build a boutique hotel on the site have also been shelved.
Four of the new life sciences buildings will each contain around 220,000 square feet of space, while a fifth building, a GMP bio-manufacturing facility will include approximately 130,000 square feet of space. Various ground-level retail stores, which will comprise a combined 20,000 square feet of space, will also be situated in each of the new buildings.
During Tuesday night’s public hearings, two Winchester residents asked the council to consider giving residential abutters who resident around Sunset Road more time to study the impacts of the switch to a life sciences redevelopment.
According to Hinds Road resident Meredith Crowley, a group of Winchester residents whose homes abut the redevelopment only recently learned about the modifications and have not yet had ample time to examine what neighborhood repercussions, if any, to expect from a new biosciences focus.
“We understand you’re about to formalize the special permitting, but [our group] is asking if you could work with the neighborhood and give us a chance to go over all the latest paperwork,” she said.
Ultimately, City Council President Edward Tedesco and his colleagues, who have been trying to foster a jobs-focused redevelopment of the contaminated Jello manufacturing site since 2019, brushed aside that request.
“They were notified about a public hearing for an amendment to the master plan. Whether they chose to look at or not, that’s on them,” said Tedesco.
