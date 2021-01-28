WOBURN - RCN Telecom Services of Massachusetts will again be given the Woburn cable license once a new, 5-year contact is signed and delivered by the city of Woburn.
RCN holds the current 5-year license but has been involved through a different corporate procedure as they come under Stonespeak Infrastructure Partners (“Stone” ), a large investment firm.
Woburn Public Media, located on the second floor of Woburn Memorial High School, currently provides PEG channels for the city of Woburn to include Comcast (Ch. 9, 22, 99), Verizon (Ch. 43, 45, 47 and RCN (Ch. 3, 13 and 15).
The current RCN service to the city currently includes a host of programs from sporting events to educational television.
“It’s currently in the process,” said Mayor Scott Galvin, who directed a public hearing last Friday morning to include all the participants in the program in a virtual session with zoom inclusions for the public. Still, only the major participants mostly spoke, with some 10 individuals involved in the open meeting.
At the end of a half-hour meeting, Mayor Galvin shook his head in an approving manner and said yesterday the conract is in the works through the efforts of the City Solicitor’s office.
Basically, the public hearing addressed the issue of “the proposed change of control based on review of the applicant’s management, technical, financial and legal ability to operate the cable system pursuant to the existing RCN license.”
At the outset, Michael Nilsson of “Stone” exclaimed “ it (RCN) is exceptionally well run in the short term and there is nothing to change.”
The point, he said, the introduction of “Stone” would “ make more resources available to them.” “It’s a pretty simple thing from my prospectus.”
The goal, said Nilsson, is to respect the continuity of RCN “and to serve the public interest.”
One respondent, William August, commented “everything you have said is reassuring” but also asked: “Are you aware of any known stress?”
Nilsson replied: “ I’m not aware of any particular stress. We are on a confidential basis with RCN. Once we look at he books and then go forward to the FCC (it could change).”
Mayor Galvin was also curious as “to any planned changes” .
Nilsson reiterated “I am unaware of any.”
Participants also noted “there is a wealth of information” available in the lengthy application submitted to the city and on file with the City Solicitor’s office and City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette in City Hall. The document, however, is currently on file in the mayor’s office.
The status of the license remains under the mayor’s office as “the Issuing Authority to consider the proposed change of control based on review of applicant’s managerial, technical, financial and legal ability to operate the cable system pursuant to the existing RCN license.”
As a matter of record, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners is a North America firm focused as a private equity firm “with a conservative yet opportunistic approach to infrastructure investing. Stonepeak invests in businesses comprised of hard assets with leading market positions primarily in the following sectors: Energy, Power & Renewables, Transportation, Utilities, Water & Communications. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York, Stonepeak manages over $29 billion of capital for its investors (as of September 30, 2020).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.