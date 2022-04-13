WOBURN - Lord Hobo Brewery will host an anniversary road race to benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank, thanks to a recent vote of the City Council.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials unanimously agreed to sanction the East Woburn brewery’s special event permit for the June 19 happening.
The race is expected to start from Lord Hobo’s headquarters at 5 Draper St. Runners will then head along a course that involves the partial use of Holton Street, Cross Street, Main Street by the South End, and Green Street.
As a condition of the favorable vote, the council instructed officials at the Draper Street brewery to coordinate with local police regarding the posting of patrolmen along key portions of the approximate 3.84-mile course route.
“My only concern is some of these areas are pretty tight [when you mix pedestrians and motorists together], so you need to make sure there are property details in place to ensure runner safety,” said Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers of the special event petition.
Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the city’s first and only brewery, later advised the local company to notify area abutters as soon as possible about the special event and the potential for traffic complications during the road race.
According to Chris Puiaa, an event production manager who has been hired by Lord Hobo to coordinate the race plans, he is currently in talks with Cummings Properties officials about utilizing portions of Cummings Park off of Washington Street as a satellite parking lot during the run.
Though 750 runners and an unspecified number of other guests are expected, he predicted that about 300 off-site parking spaces will be needed. Lord Hobo also has its own parking lot at Draper Street, but a portion of that area will reportedly be in use for the special event.
“We haven’t sent out anything yet [to neighbors]. We were waiting to receive this approval tonight and then we will communicate directly with these neighborhoods,” Puiaa told the city officials last week.
“It’s just about four miles, so the slowest participant would likely take about 45 minutes [to finish the race],” the consultant later explained. “We are working with Cummings Park to shuttle people back and forth [from Washington Street to our brewery for the race].”
The latest 6.17K road race, at least the second such annual charity event organized by the popular craft beer maker, is being held to commemorate Lord Hobo’s seventh anniversary.
Opening its brewery doors on Draper Street for the first time on June 17, 2015, Lord Hobo had first planned the road race in June of 2020 to commemorate its fifth birthday, but the event was apparently cancelled due to COVID-19.
For this June’s inaugural event, registrations will be capped at 750 runners.
“To celebrate our Anniversary, we are hosting a week of events that will conclude with our inaugural Lord Hobo 6.17K 7th Anniversary Charity Run benefiting the Greater Boston Food Bank,” the brewery recently announced via social media.
“Starting and ending from the taproom in Woburn, runners will enjoy a race that culminates with a tailgate complete with a concert, beer, live music, and much more in our parking lot adjacent to the brewery. Don't miss out on this unique event and help give back to our local community as 50% of all net proceeds will be donated back to the Greater Boston Food Bank,” Lord Hobo officials added
