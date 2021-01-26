WOBURN - City Council President Lindsay Higgins last week filed paperwork to reconsider her decision in favor of granting a Four Corners car dealership its sales license in spite of the absence of some required paperwork.
Following the aldermen's most recent gathering in City Hall, Higgins submitted a formal request to reconsider her conditional approval of a first class car sales license for Colonial Cadillac, which had reportedly failed to provide the council a copy of its insurance binder.
Per council protocol, any alderman who cast a vote on the prevailing side of a matter may within 24 hours submit a written reconsideration request to City Council William Clerk's office. The council president met that criteria, but it will be up to Higgins' peers at the next regular meeting as to whether or not to allow a new vote on the matter.
The recent decision to okay the issuance of the license was unanimous.
Notably, Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco originally intended to call for the sales license to be withheld until such time that Campbell's office had a copy of the needed insurance binder, but Higgins during the recent discussion over the petition persuaded him to withdraw his proposed motion.
At the time, Higgins, echoing the recommendation of the council's Public Safety and License Committee, suggested a conditional approval could be granted which would allow for the city paperwork to issue as soon as the insurance binder was submitted to City Hall.
Proponents of the approval with stipulation argued that the car dealership has operated for years without a problem.
"These are renewals, so we could potentially pass [it] pending receipt of the insurance," said the City Council president.
Though ultimately agreeing to an approval with condition, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, who is one of the five City Council members who sits on the Public Safety and License Committee, voiced some apprehension about granting the exception to the application process.
"I've noticed the past couple of time in public safety that not everything has been [submitted along] with the applications. I feel like they really should be complete when they come to us, rather than us saying we'll pass it as long as they send it in [at a later date]," said the East Woburn official.
"I'm a little concerned," later chimed in Ward 4 Alderman Joseph Demers. "As Alderman Mercer-Bruen stated, we have a business that's technically operating without a license and coming in for a renewal…I'd be concerned about setting a precedent and making it more commonplace."
According to Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo Jr., who chairs the Public Safety and License Commiteee, though a copy of the actual insurance binder is missing, officials for the car dealership had submitted an application that included a summary of its coverage. Based upon those figures, the petitioner does appear to be meeting the city's minimum insurance criteria needed for a sales license.
Alderman at-large Michael Concannon, pointing out Colonial Cadillac's longevity as a good standing business within the city, spoke in favor of granting the exception — especially since there was no indication the paperwork issue had been a reoccurring problem.
Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Dillon, who is familiar with the process for obtaining such proof of coverage, later urged his colleagues to give the petitioner a break in light of the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Typically, I would agree they should have all their ducks in line with the paperwork. But what I've seen at my own everyday work is that a simple insurance binder that would typically take one or two days is taking one or two weeks," said Dillon.
"Some of these places are not fully staffed, so I think we have to give some of these businesses a break," he added.
