WOBURN - WMHS Principal Jessica Callanan last night obtained School Committee consent for a more traditional graduation format that will involve the hand-delivery of diplomas to seniors crossing a big stage at Connolly Stadium.
However, the modified ceremony — replacing a previously sanctioned drive-through parade model — comes with two major caveats. First, the stands at Connolly Stadium will be completely empty and only two guests will be able to accompany Class of 2020 graduates to the staging area before they take their rite-of-passage stroll.
And in another major and non-negotiable stipulation, the graduation event will be delayed until the end of July.
Assured both seniors and parents overwhelmingly preferred the stage-crossing finale for the WMHS Class of 2020 members, the School Committee last night voted unanimously in favor of setting a new ceremony date for Saturday, July 25. Should inclement weather occur on that day, a potential rain-date is set for the following day (Sunday, July 26).
"From the very beginning, the students always wanted a full graduation. When I presented the rolling rally, the students were pretty disappointed," Callanan told the School Committee during a full-capacity virtual meeting via Zoom. "I didn't survey everybody again, but when the plan was released [for this revised format], it was overwhelmingly supported by students and parents."
As soon as it became apparent the COVID-19 crisis would interfere with the myriad of special events planned for WMHS seniors — including senior prom, a class trip, and athletic and academic award banquets — Callanan emerged as a staunch proponent of sticking to the June 7 graduation date originally set for the Class of 2020.
According to Callanan, because many of Woburn's high school graduates immediately move into the work sector or begin their service in the US military, she felt too many Class of 2020 members would be unable to partake in a late summer or early fall graduation.
However, after scrambling about to finalize a rolling rally proposal okayed by the School Committee earlier this month, the WMHS principal's focus on that June 7 date was frustrated by the last-minute refusal by city health and public safety officials to endorse the parade.
Over the past week, Callanan and other WMHS staffers found themselves scrapping that plan and emerging with a proposal to have small groups of Class of 2020 gather at an empty Connolly Stadium and receive their diplomas. Under the modified ceremony, clusters of 20 seniors, each accompanied by no more than two guests, would gather at WMHS and wait in their cars until called out.
The pupils would then gather in a line with six-feet of space between them and their nearest classmate, and ultimately walk across the stage and be handed a diploma by school officials as their name is read over a loudspeaker.
Each group would then walk back to their cars and exit the school grounds, so another 20-student cluster could begin.
Like many of her colleagues, School Committee member Patricia Chisholm praised the WMHS principal and other staffers for their hustle and perseverance with the graduation planning. According to Chisholm, she is willing to support any safe option that is supported by the Class of 2020, but she also wants to make sure that all members of the 300-person strong student body are able to receive their diploma.
"Whatever the kids want. It's their class and they should be able to do [this]," she said. "But if we know somebody [in the military who is leaving before July 25], I'd appreciate it if we can just present their diploma before they leave."
Alternatives scuttled by higher authorities
According to Callanan, late last week, she circulated a proposal for a delayed June 13 graduation ceremony to both parents and city officials. Mayor Scott Galvin and representatives from the Board of Health, deeming the concept much safer than the rolling rally and drive-through idea, immediately endorsed the initiative.
Hours before the start of last night's School Committee meeting, Callanan was fully prepared to suggest that June 13 alternative, which had also been heralded by parents and the Class of 2020's student advisors.
But disaster struck after she fielded a call from state education and public health officials, who in a newly-issued and immediately effective mandate, are forbidding any in-person graduation event from occurring in public school districts before July 18.
According to Callanan, officials from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), who have opined that even small person-to-person gatherings of students are too risky in a COVID-19 world, ironically endorsed parade-type drive-through graduation ceremonies as safe enough to conduct before that July 18 timeline.
"Since the first plan was endorsed by the School Committee. it was deemed by the city that they couldn't support it…I started drafting a new plan that consists of small groups of students coming across the field and crossing the state to get their diplomas," she explained.
"But the state has now come forward with guidance that from now until July 18, only virtual or extremely limited ceremonies can happen. So we have one plan that isn't able to be supported by the city because of safety concerns and new guidance from the state that [that says the city's preferred approach is not allowed due to safety concerns]," Callanan continued.
