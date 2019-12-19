WOBURN - The three-member Woburn License Commission has an end-of-the-year cleanup of outstanding issues ranging from extended hour party licenses on New Year’s eve to hopefully resolving their two-year long Waxy O’Connor’s liquor license issue in East Woburn.
The License Commission meets on Thursday with a 13-item agenda on a wide range of requests, including the mop-up of meeting with alcohol license holders who missed their November mandatory meeting.
The list also includes a “new”, old license at the Crest View (Woburn Bowladrome complex at 36 Montvale Avenue in downtown Woburn. The function hall has been closed most of 2019 with an occasional one-day license to the Victoria Function Hall & Decor, who now want a full liquor license plus a standup drinking permit.
The “big league” issue, however, is still Waxy O’Connors at 1 Rainin Road as the well-known Cask ’n Flagon behind the Green Monster at Fenway Park is seeking the Waxy O’Connor’s license . The restaurant/bar facilities are part of the Best Western Plus New Englander hotel and just off the Montvale Avenue/I-93 complex.
The ongoing permitting process by the Martignetti family of Winchester will also continue as they seek a Common Victualer’s license at Sogno (continued from the last meeting).
The entire building/restaurant project, valued at $12 million, is part of a multi-million dollar revitalization project. The City Council recently granted a significant parking exemption for the old Country Club Professional Building near the Winchester line.
During their last meeting in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously in favor of providing an approximate 100-space parking waiver to 304 Cambridge LLC, the ownership group that manages the six-story office building overlooking the Woburn Country Club. and Horn Pond Plaza. City Ordinances require some 304 spaces but 200 has been approved.
The License Commission will have a full agenda on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in City Hall to address many of these issues to include:
1. 304 Restaurant LLC, dba Sogno, 304 Cambridge Road, application for Common Victualer’s license (continued from November 14, 2019 meeting)
2. Victoria Function Hall & Décor, 36 Montvale Avenue, application for new liquor license and standup drinking permit
3. Dave & Buster’s, 275 Mishawum Road, application for change of manager
4. The Local Bar & Kitchen LLC, 350 Cambridge Road, application for transfer of liquor license
5. Northeast - Woburn LLC dba Cask ’n Flagon, application for transfer of a liquor license, entertainment license and pledge of license at 1 Rainin Road
6. Kajal & Kevin LLC, dba Liquor Junction, 345 Washington Street #9, application for pledge of collateral
7. Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Avenue, application for a special 1-day liquor license for a dance from 7-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020
8. Jake & Joe’s Sports Grille, 230 Mishawum Road, application for extended hours on January 18, 2020; February 8, 2020; March 7, 2020; and April 18, 2020, for UFC events
9. No shows from October mandatory meeting
10. New Year’s Eve requests
11. Status of late Common Victualer’s applications
12. 2020 liquor license renewals
13. Approval of meeting minutes from November 14, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.