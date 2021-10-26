WOBURN - The City Council will likely vote in early November in favor of a new $317 million facility for students at Northeast Metropolitan Technical High School.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials voted to “lay on the table” a request from Mayor Scott Galvin to borrow the $15.7 million needed to cover Woburn’s share of the proposed high school building project in nearby Wakefield.
According to City Council President Edward Tedesco, the procedural action will set up the financial order for a tentative final vote in early November. However, due to recent votes in Saugus and Chelsea against the school building project, residents in Woburn and 11 other communities will ultimately decide whether the new high school should go forward.
“A special meeting will need to be called, because this needs to be acted upon before Nov. 8,” Tedesco explained.
Per council rules, there must be two readings of financial orders before the legislative body can take a final vote to appropriate or borrow money.
Normally, the City Council would refer such a large capital spending outlay to the Finance Subcommittee for additional study. By instead agreeing to lay the matter on the table, the elected officials are indicating they see no reason for that extra scrutiny and are prepared to take a vote at their next meeting.
In an Oct. 14 memo the the City Council regarding the Northeast Metro Tech proposal, Galvin indicated that he fully supports the plan to construct the new four-story high school to replace the existing 1968 facility off of Hemlock Road in Wakefield.
According to the mayor, the city’s $15.7 million obligation will be paid over a 30-year period.
“The annual debt service will be approximately $900,000 over the next 30 years,” wrote the mayor. “This strategic long-term investment in vocational education will enhance our children’s talents, broaden their skills, and better position them to obtain good high-paying trade jobs.”
Situated near Wakefield High School, Northeast Metro Tech provides vocational and career-focussed educational studies for at least 100 Woburn students each year. This year, 114 pupils from Woburn are enrolled at the regional high school.
Northeast’s existing 240,000 square foot facility was last updated back in 1970 and contains a multitude of outdated building systems. Despite being occupied by 1,281 students, the aging facility was built to house around 900 pupils.
The Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA), which partnered with Woburn for most of its recent school building projects, has agreed to contribute up to $140 million towards the new vocational school. That oversized financial commitment is being pledged thanks to special state legislation passed several years ago that requires the MSBA to cover up to 76 percent of eligible construction costs. By contrast, in most other circumstances, MSBA reimbursement rates for community schools rarely surpass 60 percent.
Though Woburn appears ready to back the project, at least two other communities that are part of the regional vocational school collaborative have voted against the building project.
Last week, voters at a Special Town Meeting in Saugus overwhelmingly voted against funding the community’s $23.4 million share of the building project. Chelsea’s City Council has also voted against its approximate $32.8 million construction assessment.
The charges assessed to each community for the proposed high school is based off of each municipality’s student enrollment at the vocational school.
The recent action by officials in Saugus and Chelsea means that residents in all 12 Northeast Metro Tech sending communities will now be asked to settle the matter once and formal during a special election.
According to Northeast Metro Tech officials, that referendum question will likely be put to voters in early December.
