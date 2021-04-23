WOBURN - A local couple hopes to siphon much of the Cummings Park area’s breakfast customer-base by dishing out made-from-scratch bagels and egg sandwiches from a small Washington Street storefront.
During the latest regular gathering of the City Council, Woburn native Jack Mahoney explained that he and his wife plan to open their second Wicked Bagel shop within the former Centre Yoga studio at 345 Washington St.
The strip mall, which also features Lumber Liquidators, a B. Good burger shop, and a regional Mass. Lottery office, sits across the street from Washington Street’s standalone Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks franchises.
According to Jack Mahoney, the family-run business was founded and is still managed day-to-day by his wife, who dreamed up a concept of creating an open-style kitchen where customers can watch fresh bagels and cream cheese being made as they order their breakfast items.
The concept has proven a big hit at Maria Mahoney’s first Wicked Bagel shop in Lexington, a 12-seat eatery where most order their breakfast to go while on their way to work each morning.
“We want to do the same thing we do in Lexington,” said Mahoney. “Probably 75 to 80 percent of our business is between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. We do stay open until 3 p.m., because we prep for the next day…It really is a to-go product. People come in and get their breakfast sandwiches and go out the door.”
With the proposed bagel store moving into a retail space that has just 1,750 square feet, the local business will be largely dependent upon that takeout format.
According to Mahoney, though the couple hopes area residents will frequent their establishment, they are hoping to capture a large-share its business from the multitude of other office buildings and businesses situated along the busy Washington Street corridor.
“I don’t see that we would impact traffic really that much at all,” said Mahoney. “It’s not that I don’t hope to build a business on Saturday and Sunday from the residential area, but we’re really hoping to serve the [Cummings Park] area and all those businesses.”
Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the busy corridor, was originally skeptical about those traffic claims. Referencing the Bagel World store in neighboring Reading, where early morning traffic along Route 28 is regularly snarled due to breakfast sandwich demands, Mercer-Bruen suggested some type of traffic analysis was warranted.
However, after Mahoney argued that Bagel World’s situation is driven by the presence of a drive-through window, Mercer-Bruen softened that stance somewhat.
“You know what your business in Lexington is. Give us some idea of what your traffic is over there,” said the East Woburn official.
Ultimately, the council referred the petition to its Special Permits Committee so that traffic analysis could be discussed in greater detail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.