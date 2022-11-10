WOBURN - While Question 1 appears to be passing statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin.
Question 1 would allow the state to impose an additional 4-percent tax on those making over $1 million annually.
With recent real estate transactions likely playing a big role in the decision, according to the unofficial results posted by the Woburn City Clerk's Office, a total of 8,047 said no while 7,225 vote yes.
As of late morning, state wide tQuestion 1 was on the verge of passing but only a slim margin.
Other area communities, like Reading and Winchester were also leaning toward no.
The same was true on Question 4 relative to driver's licenses and documented residents.
The state was learning toward yes (but not officially) but Woburn said no by a margin of 7,994 to 7,242.
Otherwise, Woburn followed suit with state-wide numbers when it came to the 12 seats up for grabs.
In the key, and eventually historic race for Governor and Lt. Governor, Democrats Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll beat Republican challengers Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen by a nearly two to one margin statewide.
In Woburn, the Healey/Driscoll ticket prevailed but by a slimmer margin of 9,219 to 6,094.
Healey is currently the state's Attorney General while Driscoll is the Mayor of Salem.
(For complete election coverage … See Wednesday's Daily Times Chronicle)
