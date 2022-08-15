WOBURN - SCI AmeriCorps, a program of Woburn’s SCI Social Capital Inc., seeks mission-driven individuals interested in making a difference in the lives of local youth for a 10-month position. This opportunity is perfect for those who are civic engagement-oriented and looking to build professional experience, take a gap year, change careers or re-enter the workforce.
SCI AmeriCorps members will be placed at local nonprofits as Community Engagement Coordinators. They will be responsible for helping to develop youth leadership programming and volunteer engagement under the leadership of senior staff, building their professional experience in community building, project management, nonprofit administration and more.
In addition to professional experience, SCI AmeriCorps members benefit from a 40-hour Professional Development Certificate Training including a social capital youth capstone project, an education award of more than $6,000 for past or future higher education expenses, access to free healthcare coverage, student loan forbearance, and a biweekly stipend of up to $23,000 over the 10 months.
SCI is a Woburn-based nonprofit that connects diverse individuals and organizations through civic engagement initiatives. One of its largest initiatives is the SCI AmeriCorps program, through which AmeriCorps members are placed with youth-leadership developing nonprofit partners across the region. AmeriCorps is a national service program that engages thousands of Americans in service opportunities each year through nonprofits, schools, public agencies, and conservation efforts across the country. The SCI AmeriCorps members will connect with the community they serve in, as well as a larger community of AmeriCorps members across the Boston area and nationally!
SCI is excited to be partnering with the following greater Woburn-area nonprofit organizations for its AmeriCorps program’s 16th anniversary: SCI Woburn, James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, and Network for Social Justice of Winchester.
Minimum eligibility includes being an adult US citizen, US national or US permanent resident. No prior experience in community engagement is needed, but a willingness to learn and connect with community members is required. Speaking more than one language is also helpful in this role, but not required.
All community members in the Woburn area are encouraged to apply to become an SCI AmeriCorps member for the upcoming program year that begins later this month, or to share the opportunity with someone they know. This program thrives on being hyperlocal and values community members helping community members.
More information on the SCI AmeriCorps program, member stories, and how to apply can be found at https://socialcapitalinc.org/americorps or reach out to SCI at americorps@socialcapitalinc.org.
Please consider financially supporting the program by making a donation at socialcapitalinc.org/donate or providing an in-kind donated meeting space for our AmeriCorps members’ monthly training.
SCI AmeriCorps is a subgrantee of the Massachusetts Service Alliance and the national AmeriCorps Agency. Major support for SCI Woburn comes from Cummings Properties.
