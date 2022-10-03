WOBURN - The city of Woburn’s efforts to hire an Economic Development Manager is moving very slowly with the next deadline being October 11th through a process involving the Woburn Redevelopment Authority.
Also involved is a private corporation in the presence of the Community Paradigm, LLC, who have been hired to assist in planning for the downtown Woburn
The position is advertised to pay $90,000 annually..
The deadline for interested candidates is Tuesday, October 11th.
Responsibility for the position has been placed with the WRA who are monitoring at this point the position with Community Paradigm Associates and don’t hold another review of the position (and candidates) until at least their next meeting on October 25.
Also, at the most recent WRA meeting, WRA Administrator Tina Cassidy said the applicants would be reviewed but “if not there would be a delay until the spring.”
Community Paradigm Associates is still advertising the “position of opportunity” and notes “Woburn has created the position of Economic Development Manager to grow the City’s relationship with the business sector to advance the City’s economic development activities, strategies and goals to recruit and retain businesses to increase the tax base.”
The appeal points out the City has a strong base of commercial and retail development an is home to many businesses in the biotechnology/life sciences industry.
The position has been set up to work with the city Planning Director (also Tina Cassidy) to support the Planning Board, Woburn Redevelopment Authority and mayor’s office.
The position, it states, is a demanding one that needs a skilled and experienced professional with strong communication skills who is knowledge in strategy for economic development, is skilled in grant writing and management and is highly organized.
The last review of the position came at the WRA’s September 27th meeting.
It was pointed out the candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in public of business administration or urban planning and at least three years of progressively responsible experience “in municipal economic development, real estate development, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.”
The information of the position can be achieved by reaching wwwCommuniyParadigm.com.
The coordinator for the Woburn position is John Petrin.
