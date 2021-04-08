WOBURN - Planning on finalizing the replacement search process for former City Clerk William Campbell later this month, the City Council recently appointed City Hall veteran Joyce Gray as her former boss' temporary successor.
During a gathering in City Hall late last week, when the aldermen named West Side resident Michael Lannan as Woburn's new Ward 7 Alderman, the council also addressed Campbell's recent departure by elevating Gray to the title of acting city clerk.
In her first official act in the new supervisory position, Gray, who has long served as the city clerk office's second-in-command, swore Lannan into his new position.
A 32-year veteran of City Hall, Gray was first hired in the clerk's office in 1988 and is currently the department's assistant city clerk. The order to tap Gray for the temporary management role created by Campbell's departure, authored by City Council President Edward Tedesco, was endorsed unanimously and without any debate by the aldermen.
Also during the special City Council gathering, Tedesco announced that aldermen on the Personnel Committee will begin developing a strategy for finding a full-time replacement for Campbell at a meeting on April 19.
At a minimum, according to the city charter, the next city clerk must be a resident of Woburn. The City Council, which is charged with appointing the department head, intends to use the April 19 committee meeting as a forum to decide what other qualifications and criteria should be required during the job search.
The Personnel Comm., which will likely meet as-a-whole on April 19, will also apparently finalize a timeline for naming Campbell's permanent successor.
First appointed to the city clerk's position back in 1997, Campbell tendered his resignation late last month after accepting a job as the new director for the Mass. Officer for Campaign and Political Finance (OCPF).
During his tenure, Campbell oversaw more than 64 local and state elections within the city, began working towards digitizing many of Woburn's meeting agendas and official minutes, and helped institute several various election system upgrades.
According to local officials, Campbell also during his career as city clerk presided over the marriage of hundreds of local couples and swore in a total of 1,328 city officials.
The attorney, who is intimately familiar with Woburn's city charter and the council's rules of order and operating protocols, also earned a reputation for his deep knowledge of city history.
