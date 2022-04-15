WOBURN - Woburn Public Schools and Burlington Public Schools teamed up with Dr. Wayne Altman and Dr. Parra Tomkins of Tufts Medical School recently to offer a physical exam clinic at the Marshall Simonds Middle School in Burlington.
During the event, 14 medical students from Tufts Medical School provided necessary exams for over 20 students new to their respective districts, free of charge.
This event was made possible by the Special Support Earmark III from Senator Cindy Friedman, which secured $300,000 to facilitate equitable access to healthcare services in the districts over the course of the next five years.
The next clinic will be held in May.
Following the event, Dr. Altman added “families are coming to our communities from afar, many overcoming great challenges. Tufts medical students and faculty are delighted to collaborate with the Woburn and Burlington Public Schools to welcome these families to our communities and promote inclusiveness. This work is one small step in helping these children and families thrive.”
Also in attendance were:
- Family Engagement Specialist from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education Olga Lopez,
- BPS Assistant Superintendent of Learning Patrick Larkin,
- BPS Director of Specialized Learning Kerri Lamprey,
- BPS Secretary to the Assistant Superintendent & Office of Teaching & Learning Rosemary Camacho-DeSousa,
- WPS Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Dr. Michael Baldassarre,
WPS Family & Community Engagement Liaison Adriana Mendes-Sheldon,
- WPS Family & Community Engagement Liaison Assistant Nellie Alonge,
- and Woburn School Committee member and local Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Colleen Cormier.
For more information, please contact:
- Dr. Michael Baldassarre
or Adriana Mendes-Sheldon
at amendessheldon@woburnps.com.
