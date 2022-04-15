THE WOBURN AND BURLINGTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS recently teamed up with Dr. Wayne Altman & Dr. Parra Tomkins of the Tufts Medical School to offer a free physical exam clinic at the Marshall Simonds Middle School in Burlington. The event was aimed at providing the exams to students new to these two school districts. Shown here at the event are (l-r) Nellie Alonge (Woburn), Adriana Mendes-Sheldon (Woburn), Rosemary Camacho-DeSousa (Burlington) and Olga Lopez (a state official). For more, see page A2.

