WOBURN - It’s not every day that the fast-food industry gets linked to the bourgeoisie market for high-end charcuterie spreads.
But during a meeting last week in City Hall, the City Council learned that in the world of zoning, there is indeed a common connection between burgers and fries and artisan cheese, cracker and cured meat selections, as an aspiring North Woburn resident needed to obtain a “fast food” special permit for a charcuterie board business.
Ultimately, the elected officials voted unanimously to okay the petition from city resident Dennis Sullivan, who is converting the old Apex Photo Lab storefront at 221 Main St. into a “Graze Craze” franchise.
“I really don’t have an issue with you going in there,” said Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately, whose district includes the popular shopping plaza by the corner of Green Street. “I had to look up what you’re making, because I’ve never heard of it before. It sounds very interesting.”
The specialized catering site will open at one of the city’s more popular strip malls, where a number of businesses benefit from split parking lots that sit on either side of anchor tenant EZ Way Cleaners. Situated a short distance away from St. Charles Church, Graze Craze is moving to the photo store that sits adjacent to a DB Mart and the Zen Nail and Beauty Bar.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, who represents the petitioner, his client’s new store will largely cater to area residents and businesses looking to preorder customized charcuterie spreads for special functions and events.
Tarby expects the typical customer will place their orders online, and the interior layout of the “Graze Craze” shop - the second to open in Massachusetts - will be optimized for those board preps.
“It typically includes cured meats, a variety of cheeses, crackers and nuts, fruits and vegetables, and dipping sauces,” said the lawyer of charcuterie boards.
“This is not your usual fast-food restaurant. Most of the space is for prep work and there’s a small lobby area for pickups…This is also not going to be a facility like a bakery where you can walk in and order items on demand,” added Tarby, who further explained that none of the food items will be consumed on the premises.
Referencing a lengthy comment letter from the city’s planning department, several city councilors asked about whether there was adequate parking at 221 Main St. to handle the new businesses.
With a total of 39 spaces being provided for all tenants, Tarby pointed out that charcuterie board customers should have no problem finding a parking space to pickup their orders. The attorney also pointed out that his client will be offering a delivery service.
“We believe there will be fewer spaces being used then compared to what was there before,” said Tarby.
“I use the dry cleaner there and I’ve never had a problem with parking. It can’t see this making it a problem there,” later commented Ward 3 Councilor Jeff Dillon.
The only other potential issue mentioned by the City Council revolved around the future businesses’ plans for disposing of trash and food waste. At the urging of Ward 5’s Darlene Mercer-Bruen and others, the full council ultimately added a special permit condition that requires the new business to utilize a “sealed” dumpster.
“Based on what you’re producing, I would urge the council to make sure there’s some type of special dumpster. Rats will eat anything, but they’ll love charcuterie. The last thing we want is to add to the rodent problem,” Mercer-Bruen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.