WOBURN - Still shell-shocked from blasting operations at the Woburn Heights project, Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) members reacted skeptically to a Boston developer’s plan to blow apart unexpected bedrock and ledge deposits from the site of a future Mill Street apartment complex.
During a regularly scheduled meeting in City Hall last week, Hamilton Construction representatives asked the ZBA to waive a 2017 comprehensive permitting restriction for a 72-unit housing project in East Woburn that requires demolition contractors to use a drilling method to remove underground rock formations.
The 3.52-acre parcel of land, situated right off of I-93 by Washington Street, also sits within close proximity to the Stoneham line. Per the 2017 permit for the Chapter 40B project, the new development will merge several single-family housing lots into a single site containing a four-story apartment building with 91,500 square feet of space.
Company president Steve Weinig, accompanied by Wakefield attorney Jesse Schomer and a Cambridge-based geotechnical consultant, insisted the recent discovery of new underground bedrock formations forces the use of traditional blasting methods. However, both assured the ZBA that the activity - needed to safely remove an estimated 5,000 to 8,000 cubic yards of rock - will be conducted in a safe and responsible manner.
“We’re only going to [be performing blasting activity] that is needed to prepare the site for construction…I can assure you we’ll be a good neighbor,” said Weinig, who pointed out that his firm’s parent corporation, the Hamilton Company, owns the adjacent 181-unit Mill Street Garden apartment complex and has a vested interest in keeping the peace in the area.
The guarded city officials, still smarting from the Woburn Heights fiasco that involved turning a similar affordable housing project in North Woburn into a de facto quarry operation, admitted finding it difficult to take the developer at his word.
However, ZBA Chair Margaret Pinkham and veteran board member Daniel Parrish suggested their concerns could be satisfied should the developer agree to several permitting stipulations, such as:
• Agreeing that no stone will be crushed or processed on site;
• A condition that would describe the exact routes to be taken by heavy construction vehicles that enter and exit the site;
• An agreement prohibit blasting activity on the weekends and before 7 a.m. on weekdays;
• and the submission of a dust and erosion control plan.
“We would be willing to submit that we won’t have a rock crushing operation on the site,” said Weinig, after Parrish referenced the 420,000 cubic yards of ledge that had been processed into crushed stone at the Woburn Heights site for sale to third private parties.
“I can also certainly stipulate the blasting will only take place Monday through Friday. And as a general rule, you won’t have blasting first thing in the morning, because it takes several hours to set up [the charges] anyway,” the petitioner later commented.
Vote continued
Per an unanimous vote, the ZBA members continued the deliberations until their next meeting on May 24. Between now and then, Pinkham will correspond directly with the petitioner in the hopes of finalizing those conditions.
“I’d be happy to advance the ball and put forward a list of conditions,” said the ZBA chair.
The Chapter 40B housing project off of Mill Street once constructed will reportedly contain 22 one-bedroom apartments, 40 two-bedroom apartments, and 10 three-bedroom units. Though only 18 of those new homes will be marketed as "affordable" — or for lease to tenants earning no more than 80 percent of the area's median income — all 72 units will count towards Woburn's subsidized housing inventory.
According to Schomer, a lawyer from Wakefield law firm Regnante Sterio, his client at the outset of 2020 purchased the rights to the affordable housing project from Reading resident James Lichoulas Jr.
The project then languished with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, but recently, Hamilton Construction officials renewed planning efforts to break ground on the apartment complex before permits expire in Sept. of 2024.
Technically, the petition before the ZBA is asking the city officials to deem the use of traditional blasting methods as an “insubstantial” change to the city’s original 2017 comprehensive permit. If the board instead declares the change as “substantial”, the petitioner would be required to go through a new round of public hearings.
“The reason we’re before you is because there’s a particular condition [in your 2017 permit decision] that says if there’s ledge there, the petitioner will not engage in blasting but instead use a drill with water or an epoxy chemical product to split the rock,”Schomer explained.
According to Chris Erikson, a geotechnical engineer from Cambridge’s McPhail Associates, the use of explosives will certainly make it much easier to remove the unexpected bedrock formations. However, he argued the switch in methodology will not result in any material change to overall construction operations, as an identical amount of earthworks activity and trucking trips will be needed regardless of how the rock is removed.
Based on his estimates, it should take roughly three to four weeks to remove the bedrock, while between six to 12 dump trucks will be needed daily to cart that material away during the same time four-week window.
The Hamilton Company, which boasts a real estate portfolio of nearly 6,000 residential dwellings and 1.3 million square feet of commercial space, also manages the 220-unit Westgate Apartment complex and the 44-unit Brookside Apartment property in Woburn.
The parent company also controls a handful of multi-family developments in nearby Winchester and Lexington.
