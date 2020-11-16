WOBURN - School administrators might exercise their rights to refer lunch account debtors to a collection agency, the School Committee learned during a recent meeting.
During a gathering last week in the Joyce Middle School, School Committee member Patricia Chisholm explained that the district has since early October shaved another $3,000 in outstanding bills from the pile of districtwide cafeteria deficit, which now sits at $23,000.
However, with school officials ready to close out its the latest outreach blitz — aimed at encouraging families to chip away at the debt when school lunches are free — administrators like Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services Dr. Michael Baldassarre believes the help of third-party debt collectors might soon be needed.
"As far as the collection agency goes, we do have a contract. We have 50 cases we can use them for," the assistant superintendent said at the recent meeting. "It is going to get to a point where the outreach has reached its maximum and we will have exercised our due diligence."
Last month, the assistant superintendent and Chisholm informed the full School Committee that total lunch debt, after climbing to a record high of $70,000, had been reduced by more than 60 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the closure of Woburn's schools last March.
School officials, worried about the unprecedented financial stressors being placed on families during the COVID-19 crisis, informally agreed to suspend collections activity late last spring.
In a seemingly paradoxical development, lunch debt over the course of the summer and early fall subsequently plummeted to $26,000.
School Committee members like Dr. John Wells believes parents have been able to work at paying back the outstanding bills because all cafeteria meals are now being offered for free to Woburn's student body.
According to Baldassarre, even though school officials are considering whether to resume its use of third-party debt collectors, administrators and building principals will continue to remain cognizant about the financial pressures facing families during the pandemic.
"There are situations where we have no reason to believe that a person is being impacted by the pandemic," said the assistant superintendent.
Since at least 2014, when the total amount of unpaid lunch bills totaled some $9,000, local officials have struggled almost annually to manage the problem of chronic cafeteria debt.
Late last March, former Assistant Superintendent for Finance Joseph Elia and Finance Subcommittee members recommended the imposition of a moratorium on referring arrears lunch accounts to third-party collection agencies.
The action, taken in the early days of a months-long shutdown of all "non-essential" businesses across the state, was enacted as School Committee members acknowledged that hundreds of out-work household heads found themselves struggling to pay their mortgages and rents.
The move also came as Woburn administrators, witnessing first-hand the scale of the shutdown's economic repercussions, began providing free take-home meals to any citizen who asked as buses delivered the food on a daily basis to preset drop-off spots.
The federal government will continue to subsidize 100 percent of all local school districts' breakfast and lunch costs though the end of the current school year.
