WOBURN - Instituting the policy just before the board’s annual reorganizational meeting, the School Committee recently adopted a new set of protocols to guide both individual and group actions moving forward.
During their latest gathering in the Joyce Middle School, the elected officials voted unanimously to adopt a set of “School Committee protocols” that lay out some basic rules regarding everything from the setting of meeting agendas, to the distribution of supporting public records and how citizens’ comments and inquires are to be treated.
Presented earlier this fall by School Committee member Andrew Lipsett, who in turn based his version of the proposal on a document that was circulating around a Mass. Association of School Committees (MASC) conference he attended, the protocols will be signed each year at the board’s annual reorganizational meeting.
The local education committee will next reorganize its officers following Mayor Scott Galvin’s state-of-the-city address in City Hall on Jan. 3.
“We’ve reviewed the resolution and made a couple of edits and now recommend it to the full committee,” said Lipsett of the three-page policy, which has been revised several times by the Communications Subcommittee since being introduced this fall.
The new protocols generally codify a series of informal School Committee policies and procedures that were already being adhered to prior to being adopted earlier this month.
For example, the document specifies that the board’s chairperson will set future meeting agendas after consulting with the superintendent. It also requires school administrators to submit “in advance of a meeting” supporting documentation for agenda items of note.
The protocols also clarify the chairperson, besides acting as the main liaison between the School Committee and superintendent’s office, is the sole person authorized to submit correspondence or speak on behalf of the whole board. All communications from the public should also be filtered through the School Committee chair, who will be responsible for summarizing all such emails and letters “into the public record” during subsequent public meetings.
The protocols also recognize the tradition of setting aside citizen’s participation time at the outset of each gathering, when any Woburnite can bring up educational issues of concern. However, the policy also stipulates that citizens are not entitled to make public comments as the elected officials address other agenda items.
“It’s the last fully democratic bastion [in o where people can come and talk about just about any issue related to education,” said School Committee Chair Dr. John Wells of citizens’ participation time during a discussion around the protocols last month. “But I do think one restriction should be that [no citizen] should expect to have access to audio/visual [equipment]. We really don’t have the facilities for that.”
Each School Committee member will be asked to “affirm the protocols” next week by signing a copy of the document after voting in a new chairperson and other officers for the 2023 calendar year.
