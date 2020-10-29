WOBURN - Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen recently credited Eversource officials for their prompt response to council inquires about the timeline associated with the utility company's installation of a high-voltage conduit along Washington Street.
During the council's most recent virtual meeting, Mercer-Bruen explained that Eversource project manager Mike Hager had already arranged to sit down directly with city officials to explain all of the timetables associated with the massive public works project.
In addition to the Washington Street spur of the undertaking, which involves the digging of trenches from the Winchester line to Montvale Avenue, Eversource's general contractor will also be excavating substantial portions of Horn Pond area roadways and the entire length of Montvale Avenue from the vicinity of Wendy's Restaurant to Main Street in Stoneham.
"I'm happy to say that we have a conference call with them on Thursday to get some of these questions answered. So we're heading in the right direction," Mercer-Bruen reported to the full council.
Last month, the City Council voted unanimously to send a letter to Eversource's public outreach team after City Hall managers claimed company officials were not responding to questions about the project timeline for the Washington Street work.
At the time, Mercer-Bruen explained that her East Woburn constituents, particularly those who reside around the Leland Park area, had been dealing with project-related lane closures and traffic backups for much of the summer.
In late May, a year after state officials overturned a 2018 City Council decision that denied grant-of-location permits for the massive construction project, Eversource broke ground on 345,000 volt line conduit, which is being buried in the middle of some of Woburn's busiest traffic corridors.
Under the first phase of the work, McCourt Construction contractors sank a massive pre-cast concrete vault underneath Washington Street between Erie Street and Ran Drive, where area residents ran into pollce details and lane closures as cranes lowered the structure into place.
Expected to cause traffic disruptions for three construction seasons, the $140 million infrastructure project involves the installation of the transmission line between Woburn's electrical substation near Horn Pond and National Grid's Wakefield Junction Substation off of Salem Street near the Lynnfield line.
McCourt Construction earlier this spring also began preparations for major excavation efforts by the Horn Pond/Lake Avenue area and along the Winchester side of Washington Street.
According to city officials, Hager responded to last month's request for further information with a general summary of the 345KV transmission line project. However, shortly after that Oct. 8 memo, the project manager spoke directly with Mercer-Bruen about furnishing more detailed documentation.
"I followed up with several questions," said the Ward 5 alderman of that first conversation. "Although the letter was nice, it didn't really provide us with a lot of information."
Eversource officials first announced plans for the massive public works undertaking back in 2015, but it wasn't until years later that the Woburn portion of the project became the subject of controversy. Although Mayor Scott Galvin and other city officials initially opted against fighting the proposal, the City Council in the spring of 2018 refused to issue grant-of-location permits for the project after insisting Eversource had refused to furnish basic details about construction timetables and phasing plans, abutters lists, and traffic detour schedules.
Notably, representatives from Eversource angrily disputed complaints from the City Council about the sparsity of construction timelines and road closure plans. They further insisted they would be managing a substantial public awareness campaign that would ensure both city officials and abutters were completely aware about those details long before construction workers began digging up streets in front of their neighborhoods and businesses.
Ultimately, the public utility appealed the council's 2018 permitting denial decision to the state's Energy Facilities Siting Board (EFSB), which had already approved the high-voltage transmission line route and project scope. Recognizing the city was unlikely to prevail in that legal challenge, Galvin — with the endorsement of the City Council — subsequently inked a 22-page memorandum-of-understanding (MOU) with Eversource to settle the matter.
Because of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those MOU terms, such as requirements to visit abutters through a door-knocking campaign before breaking ground on the underground transmission line, were waived.
