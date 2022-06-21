WOBURN - The City Council earlier this week without debate approved Mayor Scott Galvin’s proposed $174.8 million budget for FY’23 following a brief special meeting in City Hall.
Taking fewer than 15 minutes to hold a public hearing and conduct final deliberations over the budget during Monday night’s gathering, the council spent most of its time flipping page-by-page through each of the 82-page budget and approving each category of departmental spending.
The council’s subsequent unanimous vote in favor of the overall spending plan comes after the Finance Committee dedicated three meetings last week exclusively towards a more involved budgetary review that included face-to-face discussions with department heads.
The final FY’23 budget calls for an approximate $8 million budgetary increase over current year spending. Specifically, the general fund will climb to $154.62 million come July 1, representing a 4.86 percent increase, while roughly $20.24 million is needed to cover water and sewer expenses.
Not a single member of the general public addressed the council during this week’s public hearing. School Committee member Michael Mulrenan did send a letter to the council voicing his support of the proposed $73.3 million education budget.
Per an agreement reached earlier this spring between the Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee, spending on education will climb by $2.65 million or 3.75 percent in FY’23. The district will also have access to some $2 million in new federal funding.
The lone person to address the council at this week’s public hearing, Galvin urged the elected officials to sanction his FY’23 spending plan without change.
The mayor, recalling concerns voiced by the council earlier this month about inflation, also appraised the legislative body that the city is starting to see an escalation in costs for construction materials. In light of those unforeseen expenses, Galvin may direct department heads to delay the start of some upcoming infrastructure projects in the hopes that the prices of building materials will drop back down.
“I know you’ve gone through the budget in committee meetings and I’m asking that you act favorably upon it tonight as presented. It’s a responsible budget and we worked with department heads to come up with the best proposal we can at this time,” said the city CEO of the approximate $175 million budget submission.
“We are concerned about the effects of inflation and we are starting to see some of those impacts as it relates to equipment for the DPW with the pipes and whatnot,” Galvin later remarked. “If we have to, we may delay the start of some projects for the DPW and other departments as well.”
When presenting the budget late last month, the mayor explained that many of the spending increases are being driven by contractural obligations and other fixed personnel and service costs.
One of the largest budgetary impacts will come in the form of salary increases given out to City Hall employees as a result of new collective bargaining agreements, which are expected to cost the city around $1.7-to-$1.8 million. That contract cost estimate includes salary adjustments for FY’23 and retroactive raises for FY’22.
“We have successfully settle three-year labor contracts with the firefighters and City Hall workers covering fiscal years ’22, ’23, and ’24…The budget also includes $1,317,827 to fund wage increases for unsettled city labor contracts, which includes $680,358 for unsettled school labor contracts,” he explained in a May 26 memo to the council that accompanied his draft budget submission.
The biggest new initiative included in the FY’23 budget involves the hiring of eight new firefighters, who will begin working just as the local force is ready to move into a brand new headquarters building by the Central Square area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.