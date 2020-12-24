WOBURN - The City of Woburn's unfunded pension system obligation will jump by more than $2 million next year to $11.05 million, according to a recent letter sent to the city by the state's retirement commission.
During the most recent gathering of the City Council, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 crisis, the aldermen acknowledged without comment receipt of correspondence dated Dec. 1 from John Parsons, the executive director of the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC), regarding Woburn's FY'22 obligation.
The executive director's mention of the $11.05 million figure, though representing a substantial increase from the current fiscal year's approximate $8.8 million contribution, should not come as a surprise, as the FY'22 estimate falls right in line with previous PERAC funding schedule forecasts.
The City of Woburn, like many area communities, manages its own pension system for municipal employees. Meanwhile, local teachers and various other educators' retirement funds are managed by a state board.
Technically, city workers today cover the bulk of their retirement packages by having a portion of their salary docked. The municipality is also responsible for its own contribution, which is equivalent to about 5 percent of the community's total annual payroll.
That money is then steered towards the local Retirement Board, which pools and invests those employee/employer contributions together in order to obtain the returns needed to cover the expense of each retiree's pension down the road.
Based upon PERAC records, the City of Woburn estimates that it makes an approximate 7.5 percent annual return on its investments each year.
However, for decades after public employees were first offered pension benefits, the Commonwealth and most if not all cities and towns not only failed to set aside their portion of promised pension system obligations, they also redirected workers’ retirement contributions towards other expenditures and budgetary needs.
As a result, when a great number of those employees eventually retired, virtually every local and state pension system found itself lacking the needed funding to cover all of its obligations — termed the “unfunded liability”.
Eventually, the state passed legislation requiring cities and towns to make up that gap by making an annual contribution towards their unfunded pension system liability.
Per state law, all cities and towns must fully fund their share of employee pensions by the year 2040. Woburn is currently on track to cover the unfunded pension system liability by the year 2035.
However, as the city nears that milestone, its annual contributions will only spike higher as the community runs out of time to see if higher-than-expected stock market returns can eat away at the size of that unfunded liability.
For example, prior to 2010, Woburn's annual unfunded liability payments were all under the $5 million mark. A decade later in FY'20, Woburn's yearly obligation had jumped to $8.5 million.
By 2035, when the city is scheduled to make its last oversized payment, Woburn is forecasted to fully fund its system upon making a $17.85 million contribution.
Thereafter, Woburn will just have to stay current with its future obligations, which in 2036, will amount to an estimated annual contribution of $2.8 million.
Woburn's unfunded pension system liability should not be confused with the city's Other Post Employment Benefit (OPEB) obligations, which the community has only just begun to fund.
That massive liability, which relates to covering health insurance and other incentives promised to retired workers, is estimated at around $235 million for the City of Woburn.
The state has not yet mandated communities to begin making payments to address those obligations, but Woburn under the leadership of Mayor Scott Galvin has begun setting aside funding anyway.
So far, the city has amassed about $6 million in a special trust fund to deal with OPEB liabilities. Amazingly, a handful of cities and towns in the state have been unable to figure out how much they actually owe in order to meet OPEB pledges to retirees.
