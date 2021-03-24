WOBURN - School administrators will update the general public about progress in finalizing plans for a phased return back to a classroom-based instruction model next month.
Schools' Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley will discuss the latest developments in the pivot away from virtual learning following this Monday's deadline for parents to decide whether their children would participate in a full-time in-person model.
Crowley earlier this month had indicated that the size and spacing of individual classrooms and other academic spaces would largely hinge upon the outcome of Monday's survey data.
Wednesday's School Committee meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Joyce Middle School conference room. With the return to in-person instruction highlighting the agenda, school officials have made arrangements with Woburn Public Media to broadcast the gathering live via the local cable access provider's YouTube channel.
During a previous school board meeting last week, Crowley unveiled a plan to return all of Woburn's students back to a traditional classroom learning environment by April 26.
The shift away from remote or virtual instruction only applies to Woburn's official learning format of choice, meaning students enrolled in the district's full-remote by choice or virtual academy can stick with that model through the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Parents of virtual academy students had until this Monday to decide whether to stick with the full-remote program or switch their child into the five-day, in-person model that will begin at the elementary school level on April 5.
Likewise, parents of children who are currently enrolled in Woburn's hybrid program were extended the option of enrolling into the full-remote by choice model.
"We really just need to know who's coming back," the superintendent said last week of the tight timeline for finalizing the back-to-school plans. "There's a million moving parts and the devil is in the details."
With the survey data now in central office administrator's hands, building principals can begin the process of figuring out spacing within individual classrooms and whether students need to be reassigned teachers.
Crowley last week promised parents that he would do his best to ensure students keep their current teachers, but in some cases — such as when a virtual academy student rotates into an in-person setting — that goal might not be attainable.
"For teacher assignments —and once we get survey results well know more specifically — there may be some shifting of teachers if families change from one model to another," the superintendent said. "If kids are in the virtual academy and come back to in-person, the teacher will absolutely change."
The transition away from virtual instruction will begin on April 5, when all elementary school pupils will begin heading to school five-days a week for a full-day of classes.
Parents can expect some major changes with the transition, including revised social distancing protocols that reduce the minimum distance between classroom desks from six to three feet.
Lunches and meal service will also look substantially different.
Also beginning on April 5, middle school students — though staying in the current hybrid learning format — will begin being offered full days of in-person instruction.
At both the middle school and high school levels, students will return to a full routine of in-person learning beginning on April 26 — which also happens to coincide with the end of April vacation and the start of the fourth academic quarter.
Social distancing protocols at the higher grade levels will be identical to those at the elementary schools, but because of the larger size of Woburn's secondary student populations, building specific rules are being developed regarding lunches, student arrival and dismissal times, and hallway circulation routines.
Parents who are pulling their children from the city's virtual academy program can also plan on the April 26 start-date for the transition at the middle school and high school level.
