WOBURN - Ordering the removal of all junk vehicles and other building debris from the property, the City Council recently sanctioned an East Woburn fence company’s expansion to a new industrial property off of New Boston Street.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the council voted unanimously and without debate to issue a special permit to Reliable Fence, which recently purchased the former Woburn Steel Drum Company site at 211 Main St.
Prior to the recent action, which will allow the Woburn-based firm to park up to 40 commercial vehicles on the site and create several new outdoor storage bays, his client during a series of Special Permit Committee meetings made various concessions in order to satisfy city officials’ concerns about the expansion plan.
“We have agreed to 18 conditions, and we’re pleased to be able to proceed [with a vote] this evening,” the Main Street lawyer said. “The petitioner has been very diligent in appearing at each of our meetings [regarding this petition].”
When appearing before the council in the beginning of April for the special permit, Reliable Fence Company officials explained the New Boston Street site will become the third satellite location for the business and will be primarily used as a staging area for workers heading to and from job sites.
Currently, Reliable Fence Company, which is managed by Michael and Paulette Theriault, is headquartered in East Woburn off of Salem Street. The Theriault family also has another satellite location on Draper Street.
Under the latest expansion plan, the petitioner will occupy roughly 5,000 square feet of interior space within an existing 23,000 square foot factory building on New Boston Street, where a new concrete ramp will be added to a loading dock area to make it easier to load and unload equipment. The petitioner also plans on constructing several outdoor storage areas for various fencing and building materials commonly used at job sites.
“Over time, the building is going to be updated. If you’ve seen the building, [it needs a lot of work]. It’s in tough, tough shape, but [my clients] take pride in their properties,” Tedesco explained during a public hearing before the council earlier this month.
“An employee will come here, park their personal vehicle and grab a truck. They’ll then go out for the day and come back,” he later said of how the site will function. “This building is really ideal for this type of business with it being at the crossroads of Route 128 and I-93.”
Prior to the recent breakthrough on the special permit terms, Ward 6 Alderman Lou DiMambro, whose district includes the old barrel company site, worried about the other types of businesses that would eventually rent out space in the building.
Referring to a multitude of abandoned vehicles and industrial equipment left behind on the New Boston Street site by previous tenants, DiMambro also worried about potential trucking traffic issues.
Ultimately, the City Council in issuing the special permit agreed that Reliable Fence’s expansion plan will not exacerbate existing traffic issues in and around North Woburn. In order to prevent future dumping issues, the council also added several carefully worded conditions that require all existing debris to be carted away from the property and list Reliable Fence as the only company allowed to store materials outside.
Some of the more notable conditions attached to the special permit are:
• Outside storage of any kind shall be limited to vinyl, metal, aluminum or wood fencing; and equipment related to the petitioner’s business operation;
• No outside storage of any kind shall be allowed outside of the “designated storage area”, and no unregistered trucks, cars, or vans of any size may be left on the site;
• Vehicles parked on the Property shall be parked in designated parking spaces and all parking spaces, including handicap parking spaces, shall be maintained and clearly striped at all times;
• There shall be no parking or loading on any street abutting the property and further it shall be prohibited for the company, its employees, customers, or deliveries to park vehicles or trailers of any kind on abutting or nearby lots;
• Any commercial vehicles used and parked by the Petitioner or other occupants of the building shall be registered in the City of Woburn;
• The building must be equipped with a fire suppression system;
• There shall be no automobile, boat or motor vehicle repair of any
kind allowed on the property;
• And construction/renovations on the property shall be limited to Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
