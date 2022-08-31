WOBURN - On the advise of its Finance Committee, the City Council recently sanctioned Mayor Scott Galvin’s approximate $4.2 million pay-as-you-go capital budget for FY’23.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials voted uananimously to adopt the Finance Committee’s report recommending passage of the proposed financial transfer from the city’s stabilization account.
The recent council action, taken without any debate, was unanimous.
The mayor first submitted the FY’23 budget for consideration in the middle of July, when the City Hall executive also forwarded to the council an updated five-year capital improvements plan (CIP) that calls for $89.6 million in infrastructure investments between now and FY’27.
The $4.2 million pay-as-you-go capital initiative is the largest of the mayor’s tenure.
Since first being sworn in as the city’s top executive in 2010, Galvin has regularly sought mid-year appropriations, outside of the annual operating budget, to address citywide capital needs.
In contrast to more significant multi-million dollar infrastructure and building projects, such as the new Hurld-Wyman School or the construction of the new fire department headquarters, Galvin generally relies upon stabilization accounts and reserve funding sources such as free cash to cover the costs of those less expensive capital appropriations.
The annual pay-as-you-go capital spending plans have usually ranged between $2 to $4 million. Last year, the City Council approved a pay-as-you-go capital budget of $3.7 million.
This year’s spending will concentrate heavily on parks and fields, with the Recreation Department and School Committee scheduled to receive a combined $1.36 million in funding to replace the poly-turf surface at Connolly stadium, construct a new skateboard park, repair and resurface the street hockey rink at Leland Park, and create a new spray park with restroom facilities off of Green Street. The recreation department is also looking to upgrade a playground at Ferullo Field, install new lighting at Leland Park, and resurface the basketball court situated by the Shamrock School. Also related to parks and fields maintenance, the parks department this year expects to receive $60,000 in funding to buy a new pickup truck.
The school department, which will receive money for dugouts at WMHS’ softball field, is further in line to receive another $250,000 for school technology updates.
Budgeting some $500,000 for heavy equipment purchases, the mayor is also steering quite a bit of funding towards Woburn’s Public Works Department, which will purchase a new dump truck, a new utility truck, and sidewalk replacement equipment. Yet another $635,000 is being allocated to the DPW to cover a series of roadway paving projects across the municipality.
The FY’23 capital budget also includes the following other departmental funding requests:
• Around $150,000 in funding for the City Clerk’s office to cover the cost of purchasing new voting machines and ballot marking booths;
• $321,000 is being steered towards the engineering department to cover Leland Park testing needs, the Hurld School demolition project, the acquisition of new surveying equipment, and money to retain a stormwater system expert to consult the city on ways to come into compliance with new federal environmental standards;
• Firefighters will receive around $104,000 for new turnout gear and for a software system upgrade;
• Around $260,000 will be used to purchase new phone, copier, printer, and networking equipment being sought by City Hall’s IT and inspectional services departments;
• The building commissioner’s office will also receive around $40,000 for a new work vehicle;
• The mayor will receive $50,000 for a citywide tree planting program;
• and the police department will receive $180,000 for new cruisers and around $130,000 for new firearms, tasers, and weapons training. Police also expect to purchase $140,000 in new security software.
