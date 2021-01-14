WOBURN - Antarctica is the coldest, windiest, driest place on earth. Two-thirds of all the planet’s fresh water is locked up there in the form of ice in a continent twice the size of Australia.
The last continent to be understood, it is a harsh and unforgiving environment that challenged and took the lives of many early explorers. Although an ice sheet covers 99 percent of the land, the exposed areas along the coast nourish a wealth of tiny plants and sea creatures, which in turn support the world’s greatest concentrations of wildlife in the sea, on land, and in the air.
In this one-night only event, lecturer Barry Pell will discuss his travel by ship to Antarctica for two weeks. Based on his travels on the sea and excursions onto the land, he will show and discuss his photography of this most magnificent and unique continent.
This is a virtual/zoom event.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library and the Woburn Public Library.
To register, please go to: Meeting Registration - Zoom, or visit www.WoburnPublicLibrary.org and click on the events calendar for info.
