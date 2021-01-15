WOBURN - Some 200 doses of Moderna’s much-heralded COVID-19 vaccine recently arrived in Woburn and by tomorrow, all of the city’s first responders will have had a chance to become amongst the first in Massachusetts to be immunized.
According to Mayor Scott Galvin, the first local vaccine shipment is reserved exclusively to police, firefighters, paramedics, local public health officials, and a handful of private medical care providers.
But as the state progresses into later stages of its multi-phased vaccine distribution plan, city leaders very much hope to be part of that effort.
“Today will be our third day [of immunizing first responders and other eligible medical providers],” the mayor explained in an interview this morning. “It’s an exciting time for all of us and we want to get the vaccine out as quickly and responsibly as possible,” said the mayor.
Because there has been much talk about COVID-19 vaccinations since Moderna and Pfizer Corp. received emergency approvals last month to being distributing their products, Galvin and other city officials have been inundated with calls from Woburn residents excited about the prospect off being immunized.
Though appreciating and sharing that enthusiasm to deliver the injections in the drive to return to some semblance normalcy, the mayor explained city officials are forbidden from vaccinating anyone other than first responders.
Private healthcare workers, who for the most part are being administered the shots by hospitals and medical provider networks, have also been okayed by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) for Phase 1.
Under Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan, teachers, other municipal workers, and persons over 75 will be eligible for the vaccine. It is also expected that individuals who are immunocompromised or have two or more chronic medical conditions will be included in that Phase 2 target population.
Phase 2 vaccinations, according to state officials, is likely to start in February.
According to Galvin, Woburn is waiting to hear back from the state about what the city will need in terms of expanding its infrastructure capabilities in order to be part of later stages.
The mayor did stipulate that the city, which does not have the manpower to coordinate large-scale distribution events, hopes it can join with hospitals and pharmacies in vaccinating more-targeted and smaller demographic populations during later phases.
“The state will have those larger sites. There’s one over in Foxboro, for instance. But for most cities, we have smaller Boards of Health [and can’t store and distribute thousands of shots],” Galvin explained. “You will need all of these different groups doing the vaccine, because we all want to get to herd immunity. And we want to be involved and help.”
The Moderna vaccine is one of two M-Rna-based COVID-19 shots that have been granted an emergency use authorization waiver by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Along with pharmaceutical-giant Pfizer’s vaccine, the Modern injection is a brand new mRNA product, which instead of introducing a live or dead virus, purports to trigger an immune response by instructing human cells to mass produce the same spike proteins that cover the surface of the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19.
The immune system should then hypothetically recognize that spike protein — which viruses use to attach to host cells — as a foreign invader and then begin producing antibodies to protect against future infection from the novel coronavirus.
According to the mayor, because both vaccines involve a new technology, the city has encountered some hesitancy from first responders and others now eligible for the Moderna injections.
Referencing materials and commentary provided by the federal Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other public health experts, Galvin believes those fears are unfounded and is urging Woburn’s eligible workforce to be vaccinated.
“We have a sign-up link. There is some hesitation, but we strongly advise and urge all of our first responders to take advantage of [this opportunity],” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.