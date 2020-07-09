WOBURN - The Planning Board recently acknowledged earthworks activity at a Shannon Farm subdivision could be the culprit behind downhill water table issues near Strawberry Lane.
During their latest virtual meeting via a video-conferencing service, the Planning Board voted unanimously to delay action on a request from Burlington developer Robert Murray for a two-year construction completion extension for a 33-lot subdivision by the old Lexington Street agricultural site.
Hearing news from Planning Director Tina Cassidy about the unusual water table activity being witnessed by neighborhood abutters to the housing project, the city planners agreed it's prudent to ask City Engineer Jay Corey's office to investigate the matter.
According to Cassidy, with none of the new houses built after four years, she questions whether the local developer will be able to complete the entire project over the next 28 months.
"The reason I'm a little more sensitive than I would otherwise be [about this proposed timeline] is because I've received a couple of complaints from abutting residents. There is groundwater apparently coming from a place where historically, there's never been water by the end of someone's driveway," the planning director said.
"I'm also hearing anecdotally that there are others in the neighborhood who have had water almost every day since they've owned their house, and they're not seeing a single drop now. So something is happening with the groundwater. We need people who are more qualified, like the engineering department, to take a look at this issue."
Unsure of whether Corey's report will be available in time for its next meeting later this month, the Planning Board is also seeking assurances that Murray, the proprietor of construction firm Murray Hills Inc., can finish building the luxury homes within the next 28 months.
Situated on the south or Winning Farm side of Lexington Street, Murray's luxury housing project is not to be confused with the substantially larger Village at Shannon Farm development directly across the street, where some 112 townhomes are being constructed by local builder Scott Seaver.
The site in question involves a swath of the former farmland that sits directly next to Strawberry Lane.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the petitioner, though his client obtained permission about four years ago to break ground on the subdivision, progress on the development has been marred by utility company delays in installing requested gas line and electrical infrastructure connections.
With the entire region inundated by new housing projects, such delays at area subdivisions and new construction sites become somewhat commonplace in recent years. The petitioner has argued that the project has suffered more setbacks as of late due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"There was a gas [company' strike that took forever to them to resolve and issue permits," said Tarby, who blamed much of the permitting delays on National Grid's labor dispute last summer. "But during that time, the roadway and lots were created, tree stumps and ledge was removed], and the top soil was stripped and stockpiled."
Tarby, though not denying that new construction could be changing groundwater tables, suggested that Corey's office would confirm the trend has been noted for years now following a huge uptick in development activity across the entire West Side.
Demanding more attention be paid to the project, Planner James Callahan emphasized that he would not vote in favor of the construction completion extension unless he was provided with a detailed timeline that identified when key milestones would be finished.
According to Callahan, he believes the city needs to start cracking down on unnecessary work site delays, which he feels are becoming too commonplace.
The Planning Board member has previously argued that contractors — profiting handsomely from a years-long construction boom — are likely overextending their workforces by accepting too many jobs at once.
"This seems awfully familiar to the Dragon Court development with the five-to-six year timeframe," said Callahan, referring to another East Woburn subdivision by Murray Hills that required multiple time extensions. "I think it's getting very comfortable for some of these developers, in a booming economy, to not address some of these complaints like they used to. We're going down a slippery slope."
"I'd like to understand how we've gone through 30 months of a construction timeline without having utilities in place. Other developers in town have faced these same issues [regarding last year's srike and permitting delays] and somehow gotten them resolved," he added. "Some of these things raise eyebrows and become difficult to understand."
