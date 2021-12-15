WOBURN - East Woburn’s Commerce Way area will reportedly soon house the only plant on the globe capable of mass-producing pharmaceutical products from start-to-finish without help from outside suppliers.
Attaching 17 conditions to the special permit, the City Council recently sanctioned a local drugmaker’s plan to retrofit a office building at 32 Cabot Rd. into a high-tech pharmaceutical plant.
Once construction at the site is completed, petitioner Continues Pharmaceuticals claims it will operate the only drug-making facility on the planet that can produce injectables and other products without relying upon the importation of so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) - which are presently manufactured almost exclusively within India and China.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously in favor of issuing several special permits to the Woburn-based firm, which is expanding to a 6.25-acre property situated behind Mishawum Road’s Woburn Village site.
Continuus officials, represented by local attorney Joseph Tarby, initially approached city leaders last summer for permission to nearly quintuple the size of the manufacturing space within the two-story office building, which contains roughly 50,000 square feet.
The Planning Board in late October issued the first needed special permit, which authorized the petitioner to expand the manufacturing space from 7,450 to 37,728 square feet. Besides reconfiguring the existing building area, the drugmaker is also tacking on a 9,000 square foot addition and a separate multi-story “utility” structure at the rear of the parcel.
The council’s recently issued special permits will allow the local firm to operate a “high-hazard” business within a flood plain.
Since Continuus Pharmaceutical representatives introduced the expansion plan in July, various city officials had expressed concerns about the transport and storage of various chemicals and solvents needed to create the company’s products.
However, by late November, after a series of back-and-forth discussions between the petitioner’s consulting team and City Hall department heads, many on the council acknowledged most of their lingering questions had been answered.
“We’ve had a number of public hearings and committee meetings on this [proposal] and at the last [Special Permits Committee] meeting on Nov. 29, the committee voted the plan back out as ‘ought-to-pass’ with conditions,” Tarby explained.
According to Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the Commerce Way site, one of the more recently agreed upon special permit stipulations revolves around the construction of a flashing pedestrian safety sign by the intersection of Washington and Mill Street.
In order to ensure that infrastructure is installed as promised, Mercer-Bruen convinced her peers to add language that makes Continuus Pharma responsible for hiring a contractor to install the sign. As proposed the new traffic calming equipment will either flash the roadway’s speed limit or a pedestrian symbol in order to slow approaching motorists down by a crosswalk.
The East Woburn official also referenced recent talks with Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn about federal regulations concerning the pharmaceutical plant. To ensure any outstanding questions are properly addressed, she proposed adding another condition to the special permit.
“Condition 17 is new and involves some outstanding issues with FEMA. I had conversations with Inspector Quinn and attorney Tarby about it and this is the language we agreed to,” said Mercer-Bruen, who explained that no final building permits will be issued until that FEMA documentation is submitted to the building department.
Some of the other more notable conditions included in the special permit decision are as follows:
• That a full HazMat security plan be submitted to the city and reviewed by the fire department before any final permits are issued;
• That all solvents and chemicals on the site be stored and disposed of in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws and to the satisfaction of local fire officials;
• That the petitioner retain a pest control services company to manage rodent activity prior to and during construction;
• That a snow storage plan be filed with the building department prior to the issuance of final permits;
• That all dumpsters be enclosed;
• That the special permit hinges upon the issuance of a Order of Conditions from Woburn’s Conservation Commission, which the City Council will be entitled to review, should major changes to the site plan be required;
• That the applicant submit monthly construction reports to City Hall departments;
• That a dust mitigation plan be filed and acted upon during construction;
• That the applicant will pay for the full restoration of Cabot Road or Commerce Way, should either of those roadways be excavated in order to bring or upgrade utility connections at the property;
• and that ‘no parking signs’ be installed by the development’s proposed dumpster and generator pad areas.
As explained last month by Jim Jackson, the petitioner’s civil engineer, most chemicals and solvents will be staged and stored by the rear of the parcel, which sits within close proximity to a number of wetlands that discharge into the Aberjona River.
To ensure those hazardous materials never make their way into those sensitive environmental areas, part of the building renovations involve the creation of special chemical containment areas by the site’s loading dock area.
In addition, several special drainage areas, which can be disconnected from a pair of main subsurface runoff treatment and infiltration tanks, will be incorporated into the concrete pad. Jackson also explained that storage lockers, used to safely store totes full of solvents, will also be spaced within the delivery zone.
A connected utility building, needed for housing warehouse equipment, will be able to bring those chemicals to the main production laboratories on the second-floor of the building, where the company will be able to mass produce two different types of pharmaceutical products simultaneously.
Once those raw materials are combined to create a finished injectable or other medication, all waste will then be drained to one of three exterior metal storage tanks that will sit at the rear of the property just outside of the loading dock zone.
