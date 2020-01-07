WOBURN - Increasingly frustrated by a lack of consistency involving such requests, a trio of City Council members recently proposed zoning legislation that will clearly delineate what constitutes a minor special permit change.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously to refer to the Ordinance Committee an order that will prevent developers from utilizing a streamlined minor modification approval process for the following kinds of special permit amendments:
• Any request that would create a major increase in development-related traffic or drastically alter on-site vehicular circulation;
• Any special permit modification that calls for changes to site uses, such as an increase in retail, housing, or other commercial business components;
• Any increase in gross floor area which expands the size of a building level by more than 10 percent;
• An addition of new residential units;
• Material changes in building lot coverage, structure heights, or proximity to property setbacks;
• and calls to reduce open-space or landscaped areas by more than 5 percent.
The legislation also lists several types of modifications, such as landscaping area planting adjustments and building design tweaks that don't effect parking requirements, that should be deemed as minor in nature.
Proposed by City Council President Michael Anderson, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, and Ward 7's Lindsay Higgins, the legislation is being introduced as the council has increasingly clashed over developers reliance upon the "minor modification" approval process for post special permit decision alterations.
Under existing rules, petitioners, whose projects have already undergone the standard special permit vetting process, can duck the requirement for convening a second round of public hearings, but only when seeking to make "minor" development changes.
In order to be deem end eligible for that abbreviated review, the council must first declare the proposed special permit changes as immaterial.
Historically, the aldermen have vacillated back-and-forth over the definition of a minor modification.
As of late, Mercer-Bruen and Higgins in particular have both protested what they view as a loosening of that standard, which has enabled a handful of developers to alter special permit conditions without an extended review or public input.
In fact, over the past few years, proponents of some of the most substantial developments in the city have altered their special permits under the minor modification approval process.
Some of the more notable minor modification debates over the past year revolved around the relocation of utilities at the Shannon Farm townhouse site on the West Side, the removal of a sidewalk installation mandate for the Woburn Landing project in East Woburn, and a proposed Woburn Mall redevelopment change that allowed for apartment tenants' future use of a new rear access road onto Commerce Way.
Per the new standard being proposed, each of those developers would have been required to follow the standard public hearing process in order to obtain permission for those site plan alterations.
Though frequently aligned against Mercer-Bruen and Higgins during previous debates over the issue, Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco at the council's latest meeting welcomed the proposed legislation. "There's been a lot of discussion about minor modifications, and I'm happy to see there's [a plan for] a codified process going forward. I think that will make it easier for both the council and petitioners to act," he said.
