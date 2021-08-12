WOBURN - The City Council last night sanctioned Popeyes Louisiana Kitchens proposal to open a new eatery off of Mishawum Road opposite the Woburn Village site.
During Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously in favor of issuing a special permit for the fast-food establishment, which will take over the 305 Mishawum Road storefront previously occupied by D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches.
Under the proposal, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will occupy a portion of a 3,739 square foot commercial building that is shared with Dunkin’ Donuts.
According to Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, who has during her tenure questioned whether other fast-food uses would overwhelm already burdened traffic corridors in East Woburn, the petitioner made several concessions in pitching the proposed move to Mishawum Road.
With the most important of those compromises being a promise not to pursue a drive-through window, Mercer-Bruen outlined a dozen other conditions that were being stipulated as a condition of the special permit issuance.
Some more notable conditions agreed to by the Florida-based fast-food chain last night included:
• That the center eastbound lane of Mishawum Road will be reconfigured to allow for motorists to both continue heading straight or turn left into the site;
• That a new traffic signal will be installed by the intersection of Mishawum Road and the Popeye’s driveway, which is shared by an abutting Dunkin’ Donuts franchise, a hotel, and the vacant storefront the long housed Joe’s American Bar and Grille;
• That the business’ hours of operation will be limited to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.;
• That no driveway or outdoor seating be added to the exterior of the restaurant;
• That the petitioner will ensure no customer traffic blocks the flow of traffic along Mishawum Road, particularly during the peak traffic hours of noontime to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.;
• And that Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen agrees to foot the bill associated with posting details outside its driveway, should local police determine the business is interfering with the normal flow of traffic.
Founded in New Orleans Louisiana in 1972, the restaurant chain was formerly known as Popeyes Chicken and Biscuits before it changed its name a number of years ago.
There are reportedly more than 3,100 Popeyes eateries across the country, including six in Massachusetts. The closest franchises to Woburn are situated in Lowell and in Boston by Fenway Park.
The chain’s proposed move to Mishawum Road comes as one of its biggest competitors, Chick-fil-A, has established a foothold in the city after opening a restaurant about two years ago in the nearby Woburn Landing site off of Washington Street.
Likely because of the lack of a drive-through component, East Woburn residents who had expressed much skepticism about the Chick-fil-A site were notably absent from all of the council’s public hearings on the Popeyes petition. In fact, since the special permit application was first introduced to the full council in early June, not a single abutter spoke either in favor or in opposition to the proposal.
Much of the council’s delay in acting on the petition revolved around a months-long wait for the results of a traffic analysis performed by Vanessa & Associates.
Ultimately, the traffic engineer concluded in a July 30 memo that the fried chicken eatery would cause some extra queuing along Mishawum Road by the Woburn Mall site. However, as City Engineer Jay Corey explained in a subsequent Aug. 3 letter to the aldermen, those impacts could likely be offset by reconfiguring the center lane for eastbound traffic and adding a modern traffic signal.
“The traffic engineer has concluded that the que along Mishawum Road can be reduced by changing the center lane east bound usage to allow for both a left turn and straight maneuver. This would require changes to the light head configuration, lane signage and lane stripping. Since this is a MassDOT intersection, a state permit would be required to implement these changes,” Corey explained.
