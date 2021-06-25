WOBURN - Though the backyard amenity likely won’t be ready for use this season, the City Council recently sanctioned a Pleasant Street homeowner’s request to install a shallow pool outside of a duplex-style condominium building by the corner of Beacon Street.
During a meeting in City Hall earlier this week, the aldermen voted unanimously to grant a special permit allowing 96 Pleasant Street resident Joseph Prizio to construct the pool in a groundwater protection district by Horn Pond.
Noting that Beacon Street abutter Amy Taranto has lodged a number of concerns about the proposal, Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell convinced her colleagues to attach a lone condition to this week’s approval that requires the contractor to ensure any runoff from the pool or yard will slope away from the neighbor’s property.
“My issue is that my land slopes towards his land,” explained Taranto during this week’s public hearing.
Prizio first petitioned the City Council back in April for permission to install the pool, which because of the area’s high water table, will have a maximum depth of just 5.5 feet.
However, after filing that application, there was some confusion as to whether or not the petitioner would need to obtain a second special permit to allow him to excavate and disposal of the fill that would be displaced by the excavation of his backyard.
The local resident’s lawyer, Andover attorney Trudie Hale, explained that the city’s planning department just recently clarified that the earthworks activity can proceed without extraordinary city permissions.
“The last time we were here, we asked that we hold over [a decision until we could apply for] another special permit for earth removal. The planning department determined that was not necessary,” Hale told the council this week.
As was the case earlier this spring, several aldermen this week pointed out that Prizio is taking incredible care to make sure his neighbors aren’t impacted by the backyard investment.
For example, as pointed out by Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately and Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, the homeowner is not only installing a french drain system around the perimeter of the in ground pool, he has also made plans to install drainage tanks to control larger discharges of stormwater.
“It does seem like you’re going above and beyond,” said Mercer-Bruen. “I have a pool and I don’t have a french drain [around it]. I don’t know of anyone who does.”
“They want the water to discharge back into the earth. I don’t want anyone in the neighborhood to say I’m flooding them out,” responded Prizio.
There was some debate during the latest council gathering as to whether or enact more rigid construction hour restrictions than are called for by local ordinances.
According to Campbell, after a recent meeting with Taranto to hear out her concerns about the project, she believed it would be appropriate to add a condition that limited construction activity to the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Per city ordinance, construction activity is normally permitted on Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Pleasant Street resident, predicting it would only take a matter of days for major excavation activity, lodged no objection to that special permit caveat.
However, Campbell’s proposed construction hours met some surprising resistance from Mercer-Bruen.
The Ward 5 alderman, who like Campbell solicits significant feedback from constituents before acting on any special permit request, told her Ward 1 colleague that she understood why the time restrictions were being proposed.
However, the Ward 5 alderman argued the condition might make in nearly impossible for Prizio to find a contractor to do the work.
“I appreciate where you’re working to protect the abutters. We’re both from the same school [in that regard],” said Mercer-Bruen. “But in this case, I know how busy pool guys are. It’s crazy out there because everybody is putting in pools. That’s my concern.”
Campbell later agreed to abandon the proposed restrictions after discovering the pool installation likely won’t happen until November at the earliest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.