WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin took the opportunity at the recent City Council meeting to begin introducing the city's new Veterans Agent, Robert Davis.
"He is well known in the comminuty," said Galvin noting Davis is a life long Woburn resident and a graduate (Class of 1985) of Woburn High School.
Galvin noted Davis was a regular at the Boys & Girls Club of Woburn serving as athletic director.
Davis also served with the U.S. Marines from 1985 until 1989.
He also has on his resume 21 years with Comcast NBC.
Davis, in a brief appearance before the City Council, stated "I am glad to be back in Woburn and excited about the job."
He said he was truly excited about being able to serve the city's veterans and would do his best to replace now retired Veterans Agent Larry Guiseppe, who served the city in this post the past 12 year.
"Thank you so much," he told the council after being introduced by Galvin.
Davis is currently a North Woburn resident. He is the husband of Carmen Davis and has two daughters, Lyndsey and Alyssa.
Before introducing Davis, Galvin opened by recognizing now retired Woburn Veterans Agent Larry Guiseppe.
"Larry is certainly going to be missed," Galvin said adding, "I know we all appreciate all the work he has done."
Guiseppe retired on Monday, Feb. 14 of this year after 12 years of serving the city as its Veterans Agent.
Guiseppe is also a Marine veteran, enlisting shortly after his graduation from Woburn High School in 1968.
Guiseppe served a two-and-a-half-year tour in Vietnam with “M” Company, 3rd Battalion, 26th Marines and was wounded by an enemy grenade during his service.
He was honorably discharged in 1971 as a decorated veteran and has been awarded the Purple Heart, Presidential Citation, Cross of Gallantry, Combat Action Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal.
Guiseppe upon his retirement agreed to stick around for a while to help the new Veterans Agent, Davis, get acclimated to the position and surely introduce him to the many veterans he has helped out over the past 12 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.