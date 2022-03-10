WOBURN - Pubic health officials detected only a handful of new COVID-19 cases involving local students in the first few days after Woburn’s Public Schools officially abandoned a years-long mask mandate.
According to data released late last week by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), eight students and staff members tested positive for the viral infection between Feb. 17 and March 3. At least two of those new cases were linked to adult workers.
The DESE data includes positive testing results recorded during the entire week of February vacation and all but Friday of last week, when students returned to the classroom under a new optional facial covering policy.
Though the data thus far looks promising, state epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists have previously argued that due to COVID-19’s longer incubation period, it generally takes at least two weeks to see whether changes in public health protocols will impact transmission trends.
Besides keeping track of incoming data from statewide testing sites and monitoring local student transmissions through a new home-based rapid testing regime, city leaders in Woburn are offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Thursday evenings at the local Senior Center off School Street through the end of this month .
The latest case numbers contrast sharply with the trends witnessed during the height of the recent Omicron-variant surge, when between Dec. 23 and Jan. 19, nearly 822 new COVID-19 cases were linked back to local students and educators.
In other good news for the city, community-wide infection trends also continued to drop per a separate pandemic report released late last week by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH).
According to the DPH data, between Feb. 19 and Feb. 26, state officials received word about 29 new COVID-19 cases involving Woburnites.
The community’s 14-day average incidence rate also dropped for the sixth consecutive week from a pandemic high of around 355 in late January to 12.9 of last Thursday. Just a week ago, DPH officials pegged the city’s case incidence rate, which contrasts new COVID-19 cases to population size, at 16.7.
Woburn’s case week-to-week positivity rate also dipped ever-so-slightly from 3.28 percent to 3.18 percent, meaning the indicator still sits well below a 5 percent threshold used to differentiate between moderate and severe disease outbreaks.
According to DPH, since the pandemic was first declared in the spring of 2020, a total of 9,831 Woburn residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
