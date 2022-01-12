WOBURN - Dealing with an unprecedented spike in district-related COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley again warned over the weekend that surging pandemic-related staffing absences could result in the closure of one or more schools.
According to the latest data provided by the superintendent and the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), nearly 70 school workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the past two weeks.
“With the rising number of cases, we are concerned about staffing shortages that may force a school closure. Please spread the word and consider signing up to be a substitute in our district. If you are interested please visit our website to apply,” Crowley wrote last Friday in an open letter to parents and the community at-large.
Elaborating on the staggering explosion in viral transmissions, Crowley explained that since the start of Christmas vacation, the two-week total of 67 positive tests for district employees is nearly twice the number of cases detected in the four months prior.
The 213 student-related infections recorded during the same two-week timeframe is similarly unprecedented given that 218 cases had previously been tallied between the start of school in September and Dec. 22.
Per statistics provided by DESE, since the start of the 2021-2022 academic year, at least 537 students and staff members in Woburn have now tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 101 of those cases were ultimately traced back to district employees.
“Both the positivity rate and the daily number of cases at the state level have more than tripled over the last 30 days. Here in Woburn, the positivity rate, as of last week, was more than 9 percent,” Crowley explained in his latest message.
“All of our staff have worked diligently to keep our schools open, despite the high number of absences (student and staff) we are experiencing because of the Omicron surge,” he added.
Tonight, the superintendent is expected to update the local School Committee about the district’s latest efforts to respond to the latest wave in new COVID-19 cases across the community.
Notably, this week, Crowley and the 11 other school superintendents within the Middlesex League have met in order to clarify their positions on how the pandemic should be managed moving forward.
The latest attempt by the area superintendents to respond with an unified voice in regards to the pandemic and the state’s response to it comes as local and federal public health officials have drastically changed the way isolation and quarantine orders should be handled. The meetings also come as state officials are scrambling to get their hands on more COVID-19 testing kits.
So far, the group of superintendents, who have previously released joint statements responding to state-mandated public health directives and school reopening mandates, has not circulated any recent group statements in regards to the pandemic.
“The purpose of our meetings was to gain consensus on a number of health-related issues that affect schools. Two years into the pandemic, we also need to develop plans that are sustainable and manageable for staff,” said Crowley of the recent superintendent-level discussions.
“There are 12 Middlesex League school districts, but no two districts are alike. Vaccinations are not required in some districts, while other districts have strict vaccination policies. Consensus-building is a challenge given the uniqueness of our school districts,” he later commented in his Friday memo.
Some the major changes in the districts’ contact tracing and isolation guidelines include:
• Parents will no longer be receive correspondence directly from the district in regards to new COVID-19 cases identified in the district each week. Those looking for that data are being encouraged to check DESE’s website, where the information is posted every Thursday afternoon.
• Students who report to school sick will no longer be tested for COVID-19 and will be asked to obtain a test elsewhere before returning to the classroom;
• All students who test positive for COVID-19, whether at an official state testing site or from a home test, are subject to mandatory five-day isolation at-home orders. Students can return to the classroom on the sixth day after testing positive, so long as they are fever-free;
• All unvaccinated children must quarantine at home for five-days if they have been identified as a “close contact” of someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Children who are vaccinated are not subject to quarantine orders, so long as they are not experiencing any symptoms of the illness.
• Those subjected to quarantine orders must wear a mask for five days after they return to the classroom;
• and a negative testing result is no longer required for students to return to school after being ordered to isolate away from others at home.
