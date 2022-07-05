WOBURN - With minor hiccups over a proposed mitigation package worked out, the City Council recently sanctioned a developer’s plan to covert the Presidential Way’s Boston Sports Club building into a life sciences complex.
During a regularly scheduled meeting in City Hall last Tuesday, 400 Presidential Way landowner Rhino Capital obtained permission to move ahead with the change in use, which will involve the installation of fireproofing materials and the creation of up to six so-called “cleanrooms” or “control areas” for research and laboratory work.
The project will also include the installation of a new loading dock at the rear of the fitness center by the current site of an outdoor basketball court. According to Burlington attorney Mark Vaughan, who has represented the petitioner during the special permit hearings, because the fitness center is a wide-open space with exposed beams, the building will be quite easy to retrofit.
“When we were last before you, we had an opportunity to give a pretty detailed presentation on what we’re proposing. It’s a repurposing of the building at 400 Presidential Way for life sciences,” Vaughan explained during the latest council meeting.
Overlooking I-93 and situated right off of the Exit 37C offramp onto Commerce and Presidential Ways, the 9.8-acre site off of Presidential Way has previously been cited by Burlington attorney Mark Vaughan as the ideal location for a life sciences building due to its close proximity to public transportation and two major highways.
Rhino Capital representative Tyler Murphy, the landowner’s vice-president for construction and development, has previously advised the council that his firm is currently in lease negotiations with two potential tenants, both of whom are involved in the “cell therapy” industry.
The council during an introductory hearing earlier this month on the special permit application cited two major benefits associated with the proposed life sciences use. First, according to the petitioner’s traffic consultant, the new tenant is expected to attract fewer vehicle trips to and from the site than Boston Sports Club.
Perhaps more importantly, based upon comments made last month by councilors like Ward 1’s Joanne Campbell, so-called “high-hazard” users will not be able to lease the building, as the space will not be equipped will the containment vessels and safety systems needed for the handling and storage of dangerous biological agents and/or large quantities of hazardous materials.
Though not a single councilor expressed concerns about the project as proposed, last month’s initial public hearing on the life sciences development was continued due to concerns over two special permit conditions.
Specifically, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen objected to a condition that called for the petitioner to pay the city a lump sum for the acquisition of new software needed to upgrade the capabilities of a traffic signal near the driveway into 400 Presidential Way.
At the time, Mercer-Bruen argued that Rhino Capital, instead of cutting the City of Woburn a check, should promise to purchase and install that software.
The second sticking point surrounded a condition requiring the developer to remove a freestanding sign by the Boston Sports Club property that was never authorized by the city and was apparently plopped onto land owned by the state. Vaughan, unaware of who actually owned the sign in question, told the council at the time he was concerned about getting his client pulled into a legal spat over the removal of that sign.
Since that time, according to the lawyer and Mercer-Bruen, both sides have agreed to language that will require the signs removal within six-months of the special permit issuance. In regards to the signal upgrade, Rhino Capital is now agreeing to handle the installation of the software within 90-days of the special permit approval.
“I appreciate what attorney Vaughan did with us on this and I’m fine with these conditions as written,” said Mercer-Bruen of the special permit stipulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.