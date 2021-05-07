WOBURN - The City Council lodged no objections to a proposed zoning amendment aimed at allowing a series of North Woburn businesses to establish temporary access roads into their sites during the construction of a restored New Boston Street bridge.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, City Council President Edward Tedesco explained he had agreed to sponsor the zoning initiative in order to limit some of the adverse impacts of the major $23.5 million bridge project.
Under the ordinance, New Boston Street abutters, who run a cluster of enterprises in an industrial district situated in North Woburn by the Wilmington line, can create an alternative access way for the duration of the public construction project.
Work on the bridge is expected to begin as soon as this August.
"Basically, those businesses, when the New Boston Street bridge is reconstructed, will need to make temporary access roads," explained Tedesco, who conferred with City Hall department heads like Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn and City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette before moving ahead with the legislation.
"Once construction is complete, they will have to go back to their original access road," added the City Council president, whose district includes the industrial zone off of Merrimac Street.
Tedesco's council colleagues at the recent meeting unanimously and without debate agreed to set up a public hearing to discuss the matter further.
Replacing an old structure that connected North Woburn to East Woburn by Anderson Regional Transportation Center by Commerce Way, the New Boston Street bridge project is expected to divert as many as 17,000 vehicles per day away from smaller residential side streets in Wilmington and North Woburn that lead to the industrial district.
The previous bridge, a two-lane structure that processed far fewer vehicles, was destroyed in a fire in 1972. Left in a dilapidated condition for years after the blaze, the former two-lane bridge was demolished sometime in 1978.
With the surrounding area now home to hundreds of businesses, city officials have been lobbying the state for decades to reconstruct the New Boston Street bridge.
By rebuilding the bridge, the city will reestablish a traffic connection between North and East Woburn and provide commuters with a more direct route to the commuter rail and highway connections to I-93 off Commerce Way.
According to final design plans prepared by the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the new three-span bridge will include two 11-foot traffic lanes for vehicles heading in either direction. Besides being able to process four total lanes of traffic, the structure will also include a five-foot wide shoulder and a sidewalks separated by guardrails.
In a submission to a state environmental agency earlier this spring, MassDOT officials predicted the infrastructure project would begin in August. Construction is expected to last for at least two years.
