WOBURN - As two landowners preemptively acted to sidestep the proposed legislation, the City Council Wednesday night imposed new housing restrictions within a special overlay district along Commerce Way.
During a meeting Wednesday night in City Hall, Mayor Scott Galvin urged the aldermen to amend portions of the community's Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District (CWCOD) to substantially reduce the density of new housing projects and to mandate a 250 percent increase in the number of affordable dwelling units required within future projects.
According to Galvin, though the legislation calls for drastic changes to the CWCOD — which was first established in 2009 — he described the proposal as an emergency measure aimed at slowing the dizzying rate of new apartment starts in the region.
"We're not opposed to residential development," the mayor stressed. "When the [CWCOD] ordinance was created, my vision was that it would [lead to] responsible mixed-use developments with a healthy mix of retail, office, and housing."
"What we're starting to see is a lot of stand-alone residential. Over the past two years, we've probably permitted 800 residential units down there. We'd like to hit the pause button," he added.
Beginning just past the old Woburn Mall parcel off Mishawum Road and extending all the way to the Wilmington line, the special zoning district wraps around a vast expanse of underutilized commercial and industrial land parcels along Commerce Way.
For well over a decade, city leaders have described the entire Commerce Way corridor as the last expansive stretch of underutilized land in the city, and as such, local officials painfully crafted the CWCOD regulations after months of consultations with area landowners and members of the Planning Board.
When that special zoning initiative was enacted, the City Council anticipated developers would want to build luxury housing, but those uses were always eyed as being ancillary to commercial elements like high-end retail establishments and Class A office space.
Ultimately, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of immediately adopted the proposed zoning change. With the legislation being subjected to its first evening of public hearings, Alderman at-large Michael Concannon initially balked at the rush to implement the CWCOD overhaul.
Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo who was worried about the repercussions of mandating such a large increase in affordable housing — the minimum threshold will jump from 10 to 25 percent — was also hesitant about the scope of the amendment.
"This is a big change to a 10-year-old ordinance that we've been using for a while now," Concannon said.
Customarily, the City Council refers such wide-ranging zoning petitions to committee for further analysis. However, according to the mayor and Planning Director Tina Cassidy, since the legislation was first introduced by City Council President Michael Anderson, two Commerce Way area landowners have emerged with petitions to freeze their zoning rights under the old CWCOD standards.
Utilizing preliminary subdivision plans to safeguard their development rights, those property owners control a parcel right by Anderson Regional Transportation Center off of Atlantic Avenue and an industrial site off of New Boston Street by the old New Boston Street bridge.
Worried a flood of similar petitions was about to hit City Clerk William Campbell's office, the legislation proponents argued that any further delay could result in the eventual construction of hundreds of new apartments in the immediate future.
"We appreciate your concerns, but there have been two landowners filing for a preliminary subdivision. There could be a number of other landowners who jump forward [to protect their rights under the old zoning standards]," said Galvin. "If I owned a piece of property there, I'd want to preserve the most generous zoning allowances."
