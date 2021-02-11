WOBURN - The City of Woburn will be offering free Covid-19 PCR testing for Woburn residents Saturday, February 13, 2021 inside the Woburn Senior Center located at 144 School Street between the hours of 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Free testing will be offered for Woburn residents only. In order to better manage wait times, we are recommending you pre-register before Friday, February 12, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Registration will be available on-site if you miss the deadline.
The below listed hyper-links will allow you to select one of two time blocks to be tested, click on one of the following to easily pre-register:
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
If you test negative, your results will be emailed within 24-48 hours from careevolve@lknotification.com. (Depending on your email settings, notice might be located in your junk email). If you test positive, the Woburn Board of Health will contact you within 72 hours to discuss your close contacts and to give you instructions and guidance on isolation and quarantine requirements. All questions regarding test results can be directed to the Board of Health at 781-897-5920 or Board of Health Nurse at 781-897-5928.
Those who are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 at the time the test is administered, are required to wait and quarantine until test results are received. For more information visit – mass.gov/wait4results.
All those attending the testing sight are REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK at all times except when testing is being administered and to SOCIAL DISTANCE.
