New York, NY – (October 28, 2021) Thomas Eschen of Woburn will be running the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon as a member of Dougie’s Team supporting The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. Eschen will be raising money to help the Flutie Foundation continue to fund programs that help people and families affected by autism live life to the fullest.
The Flutie Foundation provides direct financial support to families to relieve the financial burden of caring for a loved one with autism, and collaborative grant making to autism-serving organizations. The Flutie Foundation works towards creating opportunities for people with autism to lead lives where they are included, respected and engaged in their communities.
Eschen, a sports broadcaster with For the Fans, relocated to New England from New York and was looking for a way to give back to the community. Eschen ran the 2021 Falmouth Road Race on Dougie's Team for the Flutie Foundation and in turn found that way to give back to the community. This will be Eschen's first time completing the New York City Marathon and his first ever marathon.
“Throughout my carer in broadcasting I've been able to help tell the stories for those impacted by autism, and the Doug Flutie Jr Foundation for Autism is absolutely an organization that deserves to be given a platform. I've been lucky to get to know Flutie Fellow Andrew Roberts and look forward to getting to know more people whose lives have been positively impacted by the Foundation as time goes on. Seeing up close the opportunities that people like Andrew have been given by the foundation makes me want to help even more. I'm very thankful to get an opportunity to run and compete but also help the Foundation through the NYC Marathon!” says Eschen.
For more information on how to support Thomas and Dougie’s Team, visit: https://www.givengain.com/cc/dougies-2021-tcs-new-york-city-marathon/
ABOUT THE FLUTIE FOUNDATION
Former NFL Quarterback, Doug Flutie, and his wife Laurie started the Doug Flutie, Jr. Flutie Foundation for Autism in 1998 after their son, Dougie, was diagnosed with autism at the age of three. Their personal experience of raising a son on the autism spectrum inspired them to help others on an equally long and challenging journey. Over its 20-year history, the Flutie Foundation has distributed over $15 million to schools and organizations who provide clinical therapies, respite services, recreational programs, social skills training, job supports and more for people affected by autism. The Flutie Foundation also provides education technology tools, adaptive camp scholarships, safety equipment, and direct family support through its partnerships and special initiatives.
